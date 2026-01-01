52 things teams use Crazy Egg to find and fix

Every use case is a real job solved by Crazy Egg: a drop in conversions, a page that confuses customers, or a form that users abandon.

Jump to a category, search the list, or filter down based on your job title.

use cases
52
features
14
job functions
7
industries
11

Diagnose what's broken 9 use cases

Something is underperforming and nobody can say why. Start here.

  • Your traffic is fine. Your conversion rate isn't. Somewhere between landing and leaving, people decide against you — and nothing in your analytics tells you where or why.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion

    Find out why visitors leave without converting

    Your traffic is fine. Your conversion rate isn't. Somewhere between landing and leaving, people decide against you — and nothing in your analytics tells you where or why.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Run Heatmaps on the page with the steepest drop-off to see exactly where attention dies
    2. Watch Session Recordings of visitors who reached that page and left without converting
    3. Add a Survey at the exit point to hear the reason in the visitor's own words

    Result:

    A specific, named reason you can turn into a test — not another hypothesis.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion
    • Executive
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Higher Education
    Features:
    • Heatmaps
    • Session Recordings
    • Surveys
    • Summaries
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Higher Education

  • Conversions fell off a cliff last week and nobody can explain it. A sharp drop almost always means something broke rather than something drifted, but analytics shows you the dip without the cause.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion

    Diagnose a sudden drop in conversions

    Conversions fell off a cliff last week and nobody can explain it. A sharp drop almost always means something broke rather than something drifted, but analytics shows you the dip without the cause.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Compare Heatmaps against the prior period to spot interaction patterns that changed
    2. Filter Session Recordings to the affected segment and watch what happens at the drop point
    3. Check Errors Tracking for JavaScript failures that started at the same time

    Result:

    The change that caused it, isolated to a page, device or release.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion
    • Developer & IT
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • Financial Services
    • Media
    Features:
    • Heatmaps
    • Session Recordings
    • Errors Tracking
    • Web Analytics
    • Tasks
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • Financial Services
    • Media

  • People start signing up and don't finish. You can see the gap in the numbers, but a completion rate flattens every distinct reason someone quit into one useless average.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion

    Find where users stall in a signup flow

    People start signing up and don't finish. You can see the gap in the numbers, but a completion rate flattens every distinct reason someone quit into one useless average.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Build a Funnel across the signup steps to find the one with the steepest fall
    2. Watch Session Recordings of abandoned sessions at that exact step
    3. Run Heatmaps on the failing step to see which field or control absorbs the hesitation

    Result:

    The single step and specific element costing you the most signups.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion
    • UX & Research
    • Developer & IT
    • SaaS
    • Financial Services
    • Higher Education
    • Healthcare
    Features:
    • Funnels
    • Session Recordings
    • Heatmaps
    • Errors Tracking
    Where:
    • Signup flow
    • Forms
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • Financial Services
    • Higher Education
    • Healthcare

  • Visitors are clicking the same thing over and over. That's someone expecting a result and not getting one — the clearest frustration signal you can measure, and usually a bug hiding in plain sight.

    • UX & Research
    • CRO & Growth
    • Cross-funnel

    Spot rage clicks and frustration signals

    Visitors are clicking the same thing over and over. That's someone expecting a result and not getting one — the clearest frustration signal you can measure, and usually a bug hiding in plain sight.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Review Heatmaps for click clusters concentrated on a single element
    2. Watch the Session Recordings behind those clusters to see what the visitor expected
    3. Check Errors Tracking to see whether a script failure sits underneath it

    Result:

    A ranked list of elements that are broken or misleading, by how many people hit them.

    • UX & Research
    • CRO & Growth
    • Cross-funnel
    • Developer & IT
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • Government
    • Media
    Features:
    • Heatmaps
    • Session Recordings
    • Errors Tracking
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • Government
    • Media

  • People keep clicking images, headings and icons that don't do anything. Every one of those is free product feedback: your visitors telling you what they expected to be interactive.

    • UX & Research
    • CRO & Growth
    • Cross-funnel

    Find dead clicks on things that aren't clickable

    People keep clicking images, headings and icons that don't do anything. Every one of those is free product feedback: your visitors telling you what they expected to be interactive.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Run Heatmaps and look for click concentrations on non-interactive elements
    2. Confirm intent by watching a few of the Session Recordings behind them
    3. Make the highest-volume ones clickable, then validate with A/B Testing

    Result:

    A prioritized list of elements to either link up or restyle.

    • UX & Research
    • CRO & Growth
    • Cross-funnel
    • Marketing Manager
    • E-commerce
    • Media
    • Higher Education
    Features:
    • Heatmaps
    • Session Recordings
    • A/B Testing
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    • Product page
    • Homepage
    Common in:
    • E-commerce
    • Media
    • Higher Education

  • Mobile converts at a fraction of desktop and everyone has quietly accepted that as normal. It usually isn't an intent problem — it's tap targets, content order and a CTA below a fold that only exists on small screens.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion

    Diagnose mobile vs. desktop experience gaps

    Mobile converts at a fraction of desktop and everyone has quietly accepted that as normal. It usually isn't an intent problem — it's tap targets, content order and a CTA below a fold that only exists on small screens.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Run separate Heatmaps for mobile and desktop and compare where scrolling stops
    2. Watch mobile Session Recordings for pinch-zooming, mis-taps and abandoned scrolling
    3. Build a mobile-specific variant and prove it with A/B Testing

    Result:

    A quantified mobile gap and a specific layout fix that closes it.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion
    • UX & Research
    • E-commerce
    • E-commerce
    • Media
    • Travel
    • Financial Services
    Features:
    • Heatmaps
    • Session Recordings
    • A/B Testing
    • Web Analytics
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    • Product page
    • Cart & checkout
    Common in:
    • E-commerce
    • Media
    • Travel
    • Financial Services

  • The ads are working. The page isn't. You're paying full price for clicks that land somewhere which doesn't continue the promise that earned them, and your cost per acquisition keeps climbing.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Acquisition

    Find out why campaign traffic doesn't convert

    The ads are working. The page isn't. You're paying full price for clicks that land somewhere which doesn't continue the promise that earned them, and your cost per acquisition keeps climbing.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Segment Heatmaps and Web Analytics by campaign source to isolate the traffic
    2. Watch Session Recordings from that source and compare against your best-converting channel
    3. Serve a matched message with Personalization and confirm the lift with A/B Testing

    Result:

    A definitive answer on whether you have a traffic problem or a page problem.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Acquisition
    • Agency
    • E-commerce
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Travel
    Features:
    • Heatmaps
    • Session Recordings
    • Web Analytics
    • A/B Testing
    • Personalization
    Where:
    • Landing page
    Common in:
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Travel

  • Half your page may as well not exist — you just can't prove which half. Teams keep adding sections and never remove any, so the most-argued-about content usually sits below where most people stopped reading.

    • Marketing Manager
    • UX & Research
    • Consideration

    Identify content nobody ever scrolls to

    Half your page may as well not exist — you just can't prove which half. Teams keep adding sections and never remove any, so the most-argued-about content usually sits below where most people stopped reading.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Run scroll Heatmaps to find the depth where half your visitors have already left
    2. Identify which sections and CTAs sit below that line
    3. Cut or move the buried content and test the shorter page with A/B Testing

    Result:

    Evidence for what to remove — the hardest thing on any page to get agreement on.

    • Marketing Manager
    • UX & Research
    • Consideration
    • CRO & Growth
    • Media
    • SaaS
    • Higher Education
    • Nonprofit
    Features:
    • Heatmaps
    • A/B Testing
    • Summaries
    Where:
    • Homepage
    • Landing page
    • Blog & content
    • Product page
    Common in:
    • Media
    • SaaS
    • Higher Education
    • Nonprofit

  • New client, no history, and a lot of questions you're expected to answer quickly. Guessing at priorities burns the first month of the engagement and the client notices.

    • Agency
    • CRO & Growth
    • Cross-funnel

    Audit a new client site

    New client, no history, and a lot of questions you're expected to answer quickly. Guessing at priorities burns the first month of the engagement and the client notices.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Run Instant Heatmaps on their top pages before you've installed anything
    2. Install the snippet and let Summaries write the first-pass interpretation for you
    3. Use Tasks to pull traffic, funnel and error reports without learning the whole interface first

    Result:

    A defensible set of priorities in days instead of weeks.

    • Agency
    • CRO & Growth
    • Cross-funnel
    • Marketing Manager
    • Agency
    • E-commerce
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Nonprofit
    Features:
    • Instant Heatmaps
    • Summaries
    • Tasks
    • Heatmaps
    • Web Analytics
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • Agency
    • E-commerce
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Nonprofit

Fix a specific page 8 use cases

The page you already know is the problem. Pick it and go.

  • Your most-visited page is also the one everyone has an opinion about. Homepages accumulate compromises until they say everything and land nothing, and seniority usually wins the argument.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Consideration

    Optimize your homepage

    Your most-visited page is also the one everyone has an opinion about. Homepages accumulate compromises until they say everything and land nothing, and seniority usually wins the argument.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Run Heatmaps to see which sections earn attention and which get scrolled past
    2. Watch Session Recordings to find where first-time visitors hesitate
    3. Test a single-message version against the current page with A/B Testing

    Result:

    A homepage edited by evidence instead of by whoever is most senior.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Consideration
    • Executive
    • UX & Research
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Media
    • Higher Education
    • Nonprofit
    Features:
    • Heatmaps
    • Session Recordings
    • A/B Testing
    • Surveys
    Where:
    • Homepage
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Media
    • Higher Education
    • Nonprofit

  • Your highest-intent page is usually your least-tested one. Visitors arrive ready to buy and leave over plan confusion, comparison overload, or one unanswered question.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion

    Optimize a pricing page

    Your highest-intent page is usually your least-tested one. Visitors arrive ready to buy and leave over plan confusion, comparison overload, or one unanswered question.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Run Heatmaps on the plan comparison to see which columns actually get read
    2. Watch Session Recordings of visitors who hovered on a plan and left anyway
    3. Test plan order, plan count and CTA placement with A/B Testing

    Result:

    A clearer path to the plan you want chosen, proven by test.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion
    • Executive
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Financial Services
    Features:
    • Heatmaps
    • Session Recordings
    • A/B Testing
    • Surveys
    • CTAs
    Where:
    • Pricing page
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Financial Services

  • Visitors arrive interested and leave without adding to cart. Product pages rarely fail on persuasion — they fail on missing information, and a shopper who leaves to find sizing or shipping detail doesn't come back.

    • E-commerce
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion

    Optimize a product detail page

    Visitors arrive interested and leave without adding to cart. Product pages rarely fail on persuasion — they fail on missing information, and a shopper who leaves to find sizing or shipping detail doesn't come back.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Run Heatmaps to see whether visitors ever reach specifications and reviews
    2. Watch Session Recordings for repeated scrolling between sections, a sign of hunting
    3. Ask non-buyers what they couldn't find with an exit Survey

    Result:

    The specific missing information costing you add-to-carts.

    • E-commerce
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion
    • Marketing Manager
    • E-commerce
    Features:
    • Heatmaps
    • Session Recordings
    • Surveys
    • A/B Testing
    Where:
    • Product page
    Common in:
    • E-commerce

  • The most expensive drop-off you have. Everyone in checkout has already decided to buy, so losing them is pure waste — and the causes are usually mundane: a surprise shipping cost, a forced account, a field that rejects a valid entry.

    • E-commerce
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion

    Optimize cart and checkout flow

    The most expensive drop-off you have. Everyone in checkout has already decided to buy, so losing them is pure waste — and the causes are usually mundane: a surprise shipping cost, a forced account, a field that rejects a valid entry.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Build a Funnel across cart, shipping, payment and confirmation to find the worst step
    2. Watch Session Recordings at that step, focusing on form interactions
    3. Check Errors Tracking for payment and validation failures, then prove the fix with A/B Testing

    Result:

    Recovered revenue from people who had already chosen to buy.

    • E-commerce
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion
    • Developer & IT
    • E-commerce
    • Travel
    Features:
    • Funnels
    • Session Recordings
    • Heatmaps
    • Errors Tracking
    • A/B Testing
    Where:
    • Cart & checkout
    Common in:
    • E-commerce
    • Travel

  • You're paying for every visitor and most leave in seconds. Landing pages get one job and a short window — and they usually lose on message mismatch, an over-long form, or proof nobody scrolls far enough to see.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Acquisition

    Optimize a lead-gen landing page

    You're paying for every visitor and most leave in seconds. Landing pages get one job and a short window — and they usually lose on message mismatch, an over-long form, or proof nobody scrolls far enough to see.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Run Heatmaps to confirm the headline and CTA sit above the real fold
    2. Watch Session Recordings for where form hesitation starts
    3. Test message match against the campaign driving the traffic with A/B Testing

    Result:

    A lower cost per lead without buying any more traffic.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Acquisition
    • Agency
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • SaaS
    • Higher Education
    • Financial Services
    Features:
    • Heatmaps
    • Session Recordings
    • A/B Testing
    • Personalization
    • CTAs
    Where:
    • Landing page
    Common in:
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • SaaS
    • Higher Education
    • Financial Services

  • Every extra step is another chance to change their mind. Signup, registration and application flows are where interest turns into commitment — and where most organizations lose the majority of the people who wanted in.

    • CRO & Growth
    • Marketing Manager
    • Conversion

    Optimize signup, registration, or application flow

    Every extra step is another chance to change their mind. Signup, registration and application flows are where interest turns into commitment — and where most organizations lose the majority of the people who wanted in.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Build a Funnel across every stage to quantify exactly where people stop
    2. Watch Session Recordings around uploads, eligibility gates and validation errors
    3. Test a shorter flow with A/B Testing, deferring optional fields until after activation

    Result:

    More completed accounts and applications from the same interested traffic.

    • CRO & Growth
    • Marketing Manager
    • Conversion
    • UX & Research
    • Developer & IT
    • SaaS
    • Financial Services
    • Higher Education
    • Healthcare
    • Government
    Features:
    • Funnels
    • Session Recordings
    • Heatmaps
    • A/B Testing
    • Errors Tracking
    Where:
    • Signup flow
    • Application flow
    • Forms
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • Financial Services
    • Higher Education
    • Healthcare
    • Government

  • People start your form and give up partway through. Forms fail one field at a time — a confusing label, an aggressive validation rule, one question that feels too intrusive — and you never hear a word about it.

    • CRO & Growth
    • UX & Research
    • Conversion

    Fix form abandonment field by field

    People start your form and give up partway through. Forms fail one field at a time — a confusing label, an aggressive validation rule, one question that feels too intrusive — and you never hear a word about it.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Watch Session Recordings filtered to sessions that touched the form and left
    2. Run Heatmaps on the form to see where interaction concentrates and then stops
    3. Remove or defer the offending field and confirm the gain with A/B Testing

    Result:

    The exact field costing you completions, and proof that removing it worked.

    • CRO & Growth
    • UX & Research
    • Conversion
    • Marketing Manager
    • Developer & IT
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Financial Services
    • Government
    • Healthcare
    • Higher Education
    Features:
    • Session Recordings
    • Heatmaps
    • A/B Testing
    • Errors Tracking
    • Funnels
    Where:
    • Forms
    Common in:
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Financial Services
    • Government
    • Healthcare
    • Higher Education

  • If people can't find it, it may as well not be on your site. Navigation problems disguise themselves as content problems — visitors bounce from pages that would have answered them, because they never arrived.

    • UX & Research
    • Marketing Manager
    • Consideration

    Optimize navigation and menus

    If people can't find it, it may as well not be on your site. Navigation problems disguise themselves as content problems — visitors bounce from pages that would have answered them, because they never arrived.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Run Heatmaps on your nav and menus to see what gets used and what gets ignored
    2. Watch Session Recordings of visitors who searched or backtracked repeatedly
    3. Test a reordered or simplified menu with A/B Testing

    Result:

    Fewer dead ends and shorter paths to the pages that convert.

    • UX & Research
    • Marketing Manager
    • Consideration
    • CRO & Growth
    • Higher Education
    • Government
    • Media
    • E-commerce
    • Healthcare
    Features:
    • Heatmaps
    • Session Recordings
    • A/B Testing
    • Web Analytics
    Where:
    • Navigation
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • Higher Education
    • Government
    • Media
    • E-commerce
    • Healthcare

Test and prove 6 use cases

You have an idea. Find out whether it actually works before you ship it everywhere.

  • You've never run one and you don't want your first to be a waste. Most first tests fail because they change something too small to matter, or run on too little traffic to conclude anything at all.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion

    Run your first A/B test

    You've never run one and you don't want your first to be a waste. Most first tests fail because they change something too small to matter, or run on too little traffic to conclude anything at all.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Use Heatmaps to find the page where attention and drop-off are both highest
    2. Change one high-leverage element — headline, CTA or layout — not five
    3. Run it in A/B Testing's visual editor without involving a developer

    Result:

    A first result you can actually trust, and a process you can repeat.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion
    • Agency
    • SaaS
    • E-commerce
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Nonprofit
    Features:
    • A/B Testing
    • Heatmaps
    • Summaries
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • E-commerce
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Nonprofit

  • The first sentence most visitors read is usually the least tested thing on your site. Headlines carry more conversion weight than almost any other element and cost the least to change — yet they get settled in meetings.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Consideration

    Test your headline and value proposition

    The first sentence most visitors read is usually the least tested thing on your site. Headlines carry more conversion weight than almost any other element and cost the least to change — yet they get settled in meetings.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Confirm with Heatmaps that visitors are reading the headline area at all
    2. Write variants that make genuinely different promises, not synonyms
    3. Run them through A/B Testing and check whether downstream behavior changed

    Result:

    A value proposition validated against visitors instead of stakeholders.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Consideration
    • Executive
    • Agency
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • E-commerce
    • Higher Education
    Features:
    • A/B Testing
    • Heatmaps
    • Surveys
    Where:
    • Homepage
    • Landing page
    • Pricing page
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • E-commerce
    • Higher Education

  • Small element, outsized effect, endless opinions. CTAs fail for three different reasons — nobody sees it, nobody understands what happens next, or nobody wants what's on offer — and each needs a different fix.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion

    Test CTA copy, placement and design

    Small element, outsized effect, endless opinions. CTAs fail for three different reasons — nobody sees it, nobody understands what happens next, or nobody wants what's on offer — and each needs a different fix.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Run Heatmaps to check whether the CTA sits where attention actually is
    2. Use CTAs to deploy variants across pages without touching templates
    3. Test copy that names the outcome rather than the action with A/B Testing

    Result:

    A CTA that gets seen and understood, with the lift to prove it.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion
    • Agency
    • E-commerce
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Nonprofit
    Features:
    • CTAs
    • A/B Testing
    • Heatmaps
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    • Landing page
    • Blog & content
    • Product page
    Common in:
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Nonprofit

  • Not the prices — how they're presented. Plan count, ordering, naming and highlighting all change which option people choose without changing what you charge, and almost nobody tests them.

    • CRO & Growth
    • Executive
    • Conversion

    Test page layout and plan structure

    Not the prices — how they're presented. Plan count, ordering, naming and highlighting all change which option people choose without changing what you charge, and almost nobody tests them.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Run Heatmaps on the layout to see which option draws attention first
    2. Watch Session Recordings of visitors who compared options and left
    3. Test three options against four, or a different recommended highlight, with A/B Testing

    Result:

    A shift in what people choose, measured rather than assumed.

    • CRO & Growth
    • Executive
    • Conversion
    • Marketing Manager
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Financial Services
    Features:
    • A/B Testing
    • Heatmaps
    • Session Recordings
    Where:
    • Pricing page
    • Landing page
    • Product page
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Financial Services

  • A full rebuild is the riskiest change you can make and usually the least validated. Redesigns ship on taste and deadline, then get defended after launch when it's expensive to reverse.

    • CRO & Growth
    • UX & Research
    • Conversion

    Test a redesign before you commit to it

    A full rebuild is the riskiest change you can make and usually the least validated. Redesigns ship on taste and deadline, then get defended after launch when it's expensive to reverse.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Build the new experience as a variant in A/B Testing's visual editor
    2. Split traffic and compare conversion — not engagement — against the current page
    3. Segment the result with Heatmaps; a redesign can win overall and lose badly on mobile

    Result:

    Confidence to launch, or evidence to fix it before you do.

    • CRO & Growth
    • UX & Research
    • Conversion
    • Executive
    • Marketing Manager
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • Media
    • Higher Education
    Features:
    • A/B Testing
    • Heatmaps
    • Session Recordings
    • Funnels
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    • Homepage
    Common in:
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • Media
    • Higher Education

  • You made it better. Now you have to show it as a number. Design and copy work gets cut first in budget reviews precisely because its contribution stays invisible.

    • Executive
    • CRO & Growth
    • Cross-funnel

    Prove the ROI of a change to leadership

    You made it better. Now you have to show it as a number. Design and copy work gets cut first in budget reviews precisely because its contribution stays invisible.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Run the change through A/B Testing rather than shipping it outright
    2. Report the conversion delta against control, with Web Analytics traffic behind it
    3. Pair the number with the Heatmaps or Session Recordings that explain why it worked

    Result:

    A result finance will accept, and a case for funding the next one.

    • Executive
    • CRO & Growth
    • Cross-funnel
    • Marketing Manager
    • Agency
    • SaaS
    • E-commerce
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Agency
    Features:
    • A/B Testing
    • Funnels
    • Web Analytics
    • Summaries
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • E-commerce
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Agency

Understand a segment 3 use cases

Site-wide averages hide the answer. These break the data apart.

  • Two very different audiences, one page trying to serve both. First-timers need context and returning visitors need to get on with it — a page tuned for either usually underperforms for the other.

    • CRO & Growth
    • Marketing Manager
    • Consideration

    Compare new vs. returning visitor behavior

    Two very different audiences, one page trying to serve both. First-timers need context and returning visitors need to get on with it — a page tuned for either usually underperforms for the other.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Build a segment for each and run the same Heatmaps against both
    2. Compare scroll depth and CTA engagement between them
    3. Use Personalization to give returning visitors a shorter path, then verify with A/B Testing

    Result:

    A clear read on which audience your page is currently built for.

    • CRO & Growth
    • Marketing Manager
    • Consideration
    • UX & Research
    • E-commerce
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • Media
    Features:
    • Heatmaps
    • Session Recordings
    • Personalization
    • Web Analytics
    Where:
    • Homepage
    • Product page
    • Landing page
    Common in:
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • Media

  • Phone, tablet and desktop are three different products. Device decides what's visible, what's tappable and how much patience someone has — and blended reporting hides the worst experience you offer.

    • CRO & Growth
    • UX & Research
    • Conversion

    Understand behavior by device

    Phone, tablet and desktop are three different products. Device decides what's visible, what's tappable and how much patience someone has — and blended reporting hides the worst experience you offer.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Run device-segmented Heatmaps on your highest-traffic pages
    2. Compare completion by device with Funnels to size the gap
    3. Fix the weakest device experience first and confirm it with A/B Testing

    Result:

    The device costing you the most, and the specific reason why.

    • CRO & Growth
    • UX & Research
    • Conversion
    • E-commerce
    • Developer & IT
    • E-commerce
    • Media
    • Travel
    • Government
    Features:
    • Heatmaps
    • Funnels
    • Session Recordings
    • Web Analytics
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • E-commerce
    • Media
    • Travel
    • Government

Ask visitors directly 6 use cases

Behavior tells you what happened. Asking tells you why.

  • The visitors who leave know exactly why. Nobody ever asks them. Behavioral data shows you where people go, but only the person leaving can tell you what stopped them — and only while it's still true.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion

    Find out why people didn't buy

    The visitors who leave know exactly why. Nobody ever asks them. Behavioral data shows you where people go, but only the person leaving can tell you what stopped them — and only while it's still true.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Trigger a Survey on exit intent on your key conversion pages
    2. Ask one open question rather than a battery of rated ones
    3. Pair the answers with Session Recordings of those same sessions

    Result:

    Objections in your customers' own words, ready to answer in copy.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion
    • UX & Research
    • E-commerce
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • Travel
    • Nonprofit
    Features:
    • Surveys
    • Session Recordings
    • Heatmaps
    Where:
    • Cart & checkout
    • Pricing page
    • Product page
    • Landing page
    Common in:
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • Travel
    • Nonprofit

  • Ask while they're using the thing, not a week later by email. Emailed surveys reach the people who already like you enough to open your email — never the frustrated visitor about to leave.

    • UX & Research
    • Marketing Manager
    • Post-conversion

    Measure satisfaction and NPS on-site

    Ask while they're using the thing, not a week later by email. Emailed surveys reach the people who already like you enough to open your email — never the frustrated visitor about to leave.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Place a short Survey at the moment of experience rather than after it
    2. Segment responses by page and visitor type in Web Analytics
    3. Route low scores instantly with Response Notifications so someone can act

    Result:

    A feedback loop measured in hours instead of quarters.

    • UX & Research
    • Marketing Manager
    • Post-conversion
    • Executive
    • SaaS
    • Healthcare
    • Government
    • Financial Services
    • Higher Education
    Features:
    • Surveys
    • Web Analytics
    • Summaries
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • Healthcare
    • Government
    • Financial Services
    • Higher Education

  • "Too expensive" is rarely about price. It's usually shorthand for "I don't understand what I get" — and those are opposite problems with opposite fixes, which is why guessing costs you either way.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion

    Identify and address customer objections

    "Too expensive" is rarely about price. It's usually shorthand for "I don't understand what I get" — and those are opposite problems with opposite fixes, which is why guessing costs you either way.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Ask visitors who viewed and left what stopped them, with an exit Survey
    2. Use Heatmaps to see which value and proof content actually gets read
    3. Test clearer framing against the current page with A/B Testing before touching price

    Result:

    A confident read on whether you have a price problem or a messaging one.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Conversion
    • Executive
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Financial Services
    • E-commerce
    Features:
    • Surveys
    • Heatmaps
    • A/B Testing
    Where:
    • Pricing page
    • Product page
    • Cart & checkout
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Financial Services
    • E-commerce

  • You've read it a hundred times. They're reading it for the first time. Teams lose the ability to see their own copy fresh, and comprehension failures look identical to disinterest in the data.

    • Marketing Manager
    • UX & Research
    • Consideration

    Test whether your message is understood

    You've read it a hundred times. They're reading it for the first time. Teams lose the ability to see their own copy fresh, and comprehension failures look identical to disinterest in the data.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Ask new visitors what they think you do, in a one-question Survey
    2. Compare their language against your own positioning
    3. Rewrite in their words and prove the difference with A/B Testing

    Result:

    Copy written in the language your market already uses.

    • Marketing Manager
    • UX & Research
    • Consideration
    • CRO & Growth
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Nonprofit
    • Higher Education
    Features:
    • Surveys
    • A/B Testing
    • Heatmaps
    Where:
    • Homepage
    • Landing page
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Nonprofit
    • Higher Education

  • Your roadmap input comes from your loudest existing customers. The people whose unmet needs explain why they haven't bought are on your website right now, and nobody is asking them anything.

    • UX & Research
    • Marketing Manager
    • Post-conversion

    Collect feature requests and roadmap input

    Your roadmap input comes from your loudest existing customers. The people whose unmet needs explain why they haven't bought are on your website right now, and nobody is asking them anything.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Place a Survey on feature and documentation pages
    2. Segment responses by customer versus prospect in Web Analytics
    3. Route themes to product with the Session Recordings attached as evidence

    Result:

    Roadmap signal from the market, not just from your inbox.

    • UX & Research
    • Marketing Manager
    • Post-conversion
    • Executive
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    Features:
    • Surveys
    • Session Recordings
    • AI Export
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    • Blog & content
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing

  • The moment right after conversion is the most honest one you get. The experience is fresh, the customer is well-disposed, and most sites waste it saying thank you.

    • E-commerce
    • UX & Research
    • Post-conversion

    Capture post-purchase feedback

    The moment right after conversion is the most honest one you get. The experience is fresh, the customer is well-disposed, and most sites waste it saying thank you.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Add a short Survey to the confirmation page
    2. Ask what nearly stopped them from completing
    3. Feed recurring answers into your checkout backlog with Funnels to size each one

    Result:

    A prioritized list of friction points from people who pushed through anyway.

    • E-commerce
    • UX & Research
    • Post-conversion
    • CRO & Growth
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • Travel
    • Nonprofit
    Features:
    • Surveys
    • Funnels
    • Session Recordings
    Where:
    • Cart & checkout
    • Signup flow
    Common in:
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • Travel
    • Nonprofit

Personalize the experience 6 use cases

One message can't fit every visitor. Serve the right one to the right person.

  • You paid for a promise; the page should keep it. Message mismatch between ad and landing page is one of the most expensive leaks in paid media and one of the cheapest to close — no campaign changes required.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Acquisition

    Match your landing page to the ad that earned the click

    You paid for a promise; the page should keep it. Message mismatch between ad and landing page is one of the most expensive leaks in paid media and one of the cheapest to close — no campaign changes required.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Segment by campaign in Web Analytics and compare against your best source
    2. Use Personalization to continue the ad's specific promise on arrival
    3. Prove the matched version beats the generic page with A/B Testing

    Result:

    Lower cost per acquisition from traffic you're already buying.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Acquisition
    • Agency
    • E-commerce
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Travel
    Features:
    • Personalization
    • A/B Testing
    • Web Analytics
    • Heatmaps
    Where:
    • Landing page
    Common in:
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Travel

  • A hospital and a startup do not need the same homepage. Horizontal products lose deals by sounding generic, and relevance usually beats any headline test you could run.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Consideration

    Personalize by industry or company size

    A hospital and a startup do not need the same homepage. Horizontal products lose deals by sounding generic, and relevance usually beats any headline test you could run.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Define segments by firmographic or campaign signal in Web Analytics
    2. Use Personalization to swap proof points, examples and imagery per segment
    3. Test each targeted variant against the shared default with A/B Testing

    Result:

    Relevance at scale without building a separate site per market.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Consideration
    • Executive
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • SaaS
    • Financial Services
    • Healthcare
    Features:
    • Personalization
    • A/B Testing
    • Web Analytics
    Where:
    • Homepage
    • Landing page
    • Pricing page
    Common in:
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • SaaS
    • Financial Services
    • Healthcare

  • What works in one market quietly fails in another. Currency, language, regulation and which customers they'll actually recognize all change by geography — full localization is expensive, targeted relevance isn't.

    • Marketing Manager
    • E-commerce
    • Conversion

    Personalize by geography or language

    What works in one market quietly fails in another. Currency, language, regulation and which customers they'll actually recognize all change by geography — full localization is expensive, targeted relevance isn't.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Segment by geography in Web Analytics to size each market's gap
    2. Use Personalization to adapt currency, compliance messaging and local proof
    3. Validate the localized version in that market with A/B Testing

    Result:

    Evidence for where localization actually pays before you commit to it.

    • Marketing Manager
    • E-commerce
    • Conversion
    • CRO & Growth
    • E-commerce
    • Travel
    • SaaS
    • Higher Education
    Features:
    • Personalization
    • A/B Testing
    • Web Analytics
    • Surveys
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    • Product page
    • Pricing page
    Common in:
    • E-commerce
    • Travel
    • SaaS
    • Higher Education

  • Stop introducing yourself to people who already know you. Returning visitors have moved past the explanation stage, and showing them top-of-funnel framing wastes the visit.

    • CRO & Growth
    • Marketing Manager
    • Consideration

    Personalize for returning visitors

    Stop introducing yourself to people who already know you. Returning visitors have moved past the explanation stage, and showing them top-of-funnel framing wastes the visit.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Build a returning-visitor segment from Web Analytics behavior
    2. Use Personalization to replace introductory content with the next logical step
    3. Confirm the returning experience beats the default with A/B Testing

    Result:

    Shorter paths to conversion for your warmest traffic.

    • CRO & Growth
    • Marketing Manager
    • Consideration
    • E-commerce
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • Media
    Features:
    • Personalization
    • A/B Testing
    • Heatmaps
    • Session Recordings
    Where:
    • Homepage
    • Product page
    Common in:
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • Media

  • Named accounts, generic website. ABM programs invest heavily in reaching specific companies and then send them to the same page as everyone else — the site is the weakest link in an otherwise tailored campaign.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Consideration

    Run account-based personalization

    Named accounts, generic website. ABM programs invest heavily in reaching specific companies and then send them to the same page as everyone else — the site is the weakest link in an otherwise tailored campaign.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Target by account attributes or campaign source with Personalization
    2. Watch Session Recordings from target-account segments to see what they read
    3. Measure engagement at segment level in Web Analytics and refine with A/B Testing

    Result:

    A website as specific as the outbound program pointing at it.

    • Marketing Manager
    • CRO & Growth
    • Consideration
    • Executive
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • SaaS
    • Financial Services
    Features:
    • Personalization
    • Web Analytics
    • A/B Testing
    • Session Recordings
    Where:
    • Landing page
    • Homepage
    Common in:
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • SaaS
    • Financial Services

  • The right offer at the wrong time is the wrong offer. Site-wide promo banners annoy every visitor they don't apply to and dilute the ones they do.

    • E-commerce
    • Marketing Manager
    • Conversion

    Run location or seasonally targeted offers

    The right offer at the wrong time is the wrong offer. Site-wide promo banners annoy every visitor they don't apply to and dilute the ones they do.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Use Personalization to target the offer by segment, geography or date
    2. Keep the default experience clean for everyone outside that segment
    3. Test the targeted offer against no offer for the same audience with A/B Testing

    Result:

    Promotions that lift revenue instead of adding clutter.

    • E-commerce
    • Marketing Manager
    • Conversion
    • CRO & Growth
    • E-commerce
    • Travel
    • Nonprofit
    Features:
    • Personalization
    • CTAs
    • A/B Testing
    Where:
    • Homepage
    • Product page
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • E-commerce
    • Travel
    • Nonprofit

Report and align 3 use cases

Getting other people to see what you see, and act on it.

  • The recurring task that eats a day and gets skimmed in a minute. Assembling numbers by hand from several tools is slow and error-prone, and the interpretation — the only part with any value — gets squeezed to the end.

    • Marketing Manager
    • Agency
    • Cross-funnel

    Build monthly/weekly performance reports

    The recurring task that eats a day and gets skimmed in a minute. Assembling numbers by hand from several tools is slow and error-prone, and the interpretation — the only part with any value — gets squeezed to the end.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Pull the recurring reports through Tasks instead of rebuilding them each cycle
    2. Let Summaries write the first-pass interpretation of each one
    3. Attach the Heatmaps or Session Recordings that explain the number

    Result:

    A weekly or monthly report that takes an hour and actually gets read.

    • Marketing Manager
    • Agency
    • Cross-funnel
    • Executive
    • Agency
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Nonprofit
    Features:
    • Summaries
    • Tasks
    • Web Analytics
    • Funnels
    • Heatmaps
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • Agency
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Nonprofit

  • A chart proves something changed. A recording shows why. Executives discount analytics they can't interrogate, and thirty seconds of a real person failing to complete a task moves decisions that months of dashboards did not.

    • Executive
    • CRO & Growth
    • Cross-funnel

    Show stakeholders the why behind the numbers

    A chart proves something changed. A recording shows why. Executives discount analytics they can't interrogate, and thirty seconds of a real person failing to complete a task moves decisions that months of dashboards did not.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Pick the Session Recordings that best illustrate the pattern in the data
    2. Pair each with the Heatmaps that show it holds at scale
    3. Lead with the behavior and let Summaries supply the written interpretation

    Result:

    Faster decisions and less debate about whether the problem is real.

    • Executive
    • CRO & Growth
    • Cross-funnel
    • Marketing Manager
    • UX & Research
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Higher Education
    • Government
    • Healthcare
    Features:
    • Session Recordings
    • Heatmaps
    • Summaries
    • Funnels
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Higher Education
    • Government
    • Healthcare

  • Your findings are only worth what the client understands of them. Agencies lose billable hours turning raw analysis into narrative — necessary work that no client wants to pay for as a line item.

    • Agency
    • Marketing Manager
    • Cross-funnel

    Produce client-ready deliverables

    Your findings are only worth what the client understands of them. Agencies lose billable hours turning raw analysis into narrative — necessary work that no client wants to pay for as a line item.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Let Summaries draft the interpretation of each report
    2. Export Heatmaps and Session Recordings straight into the client deck
    3. Replicate the same diagnostic across every account with Tasks

    Result:

    More of the retainer spent on strategy and less on formatting.

    • Agency
    • Marketing Manager
    • Cross-funnel
    • CRO & Growth
    • Agency
    Features:
    • Summaries
    • Tasks
    • Heatmaps
    • Session Recordings
    • Web Analytics
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • Agency

AI and agentic workflows 9 use cases

Put your behavioral data to work in the AI tools your team already runs.

  • You don't want a dashboard. You want to know what's wrong. Most people responsible for a website aren't analysts and never will be — so reports that require interpretation skill leave most of their value unclaimed.

    • Marketing Manager
    • Executive
    • Cross-funnel

    Get plain-language answers about your site

    You don't want a dashboard. You want to know what's wrong. Most people responsible for a website aren't analysts and never will be — so reports that require interpretation skill leave most of their value unclaimed.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Read the Summaries attached to any heatmap, recording or report
    2. Ask Tasks a plain question instead of building a report to answer it
    3. Follow the recommended next step straight into A/B Testing

    Result:

    An answer and a next action, with no analytics background required.

    • Marketing Manager
    • Executive
    • Cross-funnel
    • Agency
    • E-commerce
    • SaaS
    • E-commerce
    • Nonprofit
    • Higher Education
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    Features:
    • Summaries
    • Tasks
    • Heatmaps
    • Web Analytics
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • E-commerce
    • Nonprofit
    • Higher Education
    • B2B & Manufacturing

  • Your team already standardized on a model. Use it. Dumping a raw export into an AI tool means the model spends its budget parsing your file instead of answering your question — and you re-upload the whole thing for every follow-up.

    • CRO & Growth
    • Developer & IT
    • Cross-funnel

    Analyze your behavioral data in your own AI tools

    Your team already standardized on a model. Use it. Dumping a raw export into an AI tool means the model spends its budget parsing your file instead of answering your question — and you re-upload the whole thing for every follow-up.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Connect Crazy Egg to Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini or Copilot with AI Export
    2. Query structured, pre-segmented behavioral data instead of raw files
    3. Keep asking follow-ups against the same source without re-uploading anything

    Result:

    More useful questions answered per dollar of model spend.

    • CRO & Growth
    • Developer & IT
    • Cross-funnel
    • Executive
    • Marketing Manager
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Financial Services
    • E-commerce
    Features:
    • AI Export
    • Web Analytics
    • Heatmaps
    • Session Recordings
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Financial Services
    • E-commerce

  • An agent that can only read is a reporting tool. Agentic workflows stall the moment the agent can observe but not act — and most systems it can connect to are read-only sources.

    • Developer & IT
    • CRO & Growth
    • Cross-funnel

    Power agentic workflows with behavioral data

    An agent that can only read is a reporting tool. Agentic workflows stall the moment the agent can observe but not act — and most systems it can connect to are read-only sources.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Connect your AI tool to Crazy Egg through the open AI Export connector
    2. Let the agent query behavioral data and identify the opportunity itself
    3. Let it create the Heatmaps, Funnels or A/B Testing experiment, with a human approving launch

    Result:

    A loop that runs continuously instead of a report someone has to translate.

    • Developer & IT
    • CRO & Growth
    • Cross-funnel
    • Executive
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Financial Services
    • E-commerce
    Features:
    • AI Export
    • A/B Testing
    • Heatmaps
    • Funnels
    • Tasks
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Financial Services
    • E-commerce

  • Diagnosis is cheap. A redesign takes a team. Knowing a page underperforms doesn't produce a better page, and that gap is where most optimization programs quietly stall.

    • CRO & Growth
    • Marketing Manager
    • Conversion

    Generate redesign ideas from your own data

    Diagnosis is cheap. A redesign takes a team. Knowing a page underperforms doesn't produce a better page, and that gap is where most optimization programs quietly stall.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Point Signal at an underperforming page it can already see the data for
    2. Treat the generated design and copy as a starting point, not a finished answer
    3. Hand it to A/B Testing to find out whether it actually lifts conversion

    Result:

    A credible starting point when you don't have design capacity.

    • CRO & Growth
    • Marketing Manager
    • Conversion
    • Agency
    • Executive
    • SaaS
    • E-commerce
    • Agency
    • Nonprofit
    Features:
    • Signal
    • A/B Testing
    • Heatmaps
    • Session Recordings
    Where:
    • Landing page
    • Homepage
    • Product page
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • E-commerce
    • Agency
    • Nonprofit

  • AI spend is the one line item still growing, and it's now being scrutinized on output per dollar. The expensive part was never the model — it's that raw exports make it burn budget parsing your files before it can reason about anything.

    • Executive
    • CRO & Growth
    • Cross-funnel

    Get more from your AI budget without spending more

    AI spend is the one line item still growing, and it's now being scrutinized on output per dollar. The expensive part was never the model — it's that raw exports make it burn budget parsing your files before it can reason about anything.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Serve structured, pre-segmented behavioral data through AI Export instead of raw files
    2. Ask follow-up questions against the same source rather than re-uploading each time
    3. Keep in-product analysis on Summaries and Tasks, which are included in your plan

    Result:

    More questions answered per dollar, with no increase in model spend.

    • Executive
    • CRO & Growth
    • Cross-funnel
    • Marketing Manager
    • Developer & IT
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Financial Services
    • E-commerce
    Features:
    • AI Export
    • Summaries
    • Tasks
    • Web Analytics
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Financial Services
    • E-commerce

  • The questions are simple. The queue is not. When every answer has to be requested from someone else, most questions never get asked at all — and the ones that do arrive after the decision was already made.

    • Marketing Manager
    • Executive
    • Cross-funnel

    Get answers without waiting on an analyst

    The questions are simple. The queue is not. When every answer has to be requested from someone else, most questions never get asked at all — and the ones that do arrive after the decision was already made.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Ask Tasks in plain language instead of filing a request and waiting
    2. Get the chart, the Web Analytics report or the Summaries readout back immediately
    3. Follow the suggested next step without knowing where anything lives in the interface

    Result:

    Answers in seconds, from anyone on the team, without a request queue.

    • Marketing Manager
    • Executive
    • Cross-funnel
    • E-commerce
    • Agency
    • SaaS
    • E-commerce
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Higher Education
    • Agency
    Features:
    • Tasks
    • Summaries
    • Web Analytics
    • Funnels
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • E-commerce
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Higher Education
    • Agency

  • Your executives will never log into an analytics platform. They already ask Copilot, Claude or Gemini for everything else — so if your behavioral story only lives in a tool nobody senior opens, it isn't shaping a single decision that matters.

    • Executive
    • Marketing Manager
    • Cross-funnel

    Put behavioral data into the AI tools leadership already uses

    Your executives will never log into an analytics platform. They already ask Copilot, Claude or Gemini for everything else — so if your behavioral story only lives in a tool nobody senior opens, it isn't shaping a single decision that matters.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Connect AI Export to Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini or Copilot — whichever your organization standardized on
    2. Let leadership ask their own questions of the behavioral data in the tool they already have open
    3. Keep Summaries as the plain-language layer so nothing arrives needing interpretation

    Result:

    Behavioral evidence reaching decision-makers where they already work.

    • Executive
    • Marketing Manager
    • Cross-funnel
    • CRO & Growth
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Financial Services
    • Healthcare
    Features:
    • AI Export
    • Summaries
    • Web Analytics
    • Funnels
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Financial Services
    • Healthcare

  • Your behavioral data is the one dataset your models can't get anywhere else — and it's the one still trapped in a reporting tool while everything else has been centralized.

    • Developer & IT
    • Executive
    • Cross-funnel

    Get behavioral data into your warehouse and AI stack

    Your behavioral data is the one dataset your models can't get anywhere else — and it's the one still trapped in a reporting tool while everything else has been centralized.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Export structured behavioral data through AI Export in an AI-ready format
    2. Join it against the customer and revenue data already in your warehouse
    3. Feed the combined view back into Personalization and A/B Testing decisions

    Result:

    Behavioral data as a first-class input to your data stack, not a silo.

    • Developer & IT
    • Executive
    • Cross-funnel
    • CRO & Growth
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Financial Services
    • E-commerce
    Features:
    • AI Export
    • Web Analytics
    • Funnels
    • Personalization
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Financial Services
    • E-commerce

  • You are not short of data. You are short of conclusions. Most teams collect far more than they ever interpret, and the reports pile up because turning a chart into a decision still takes a person with time and the skill to read it.

    • Executive
    • Marketing Manager
    • Cross-funnel

    Bridge the gap between data collection and actionable insights

    You are not short of data. You are short of conclusions. Most teams collect far more than they ever interpret, and the reports pile up because turning a chart into a decision still takes a person with time and the skill to read it.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Let Summaries write the interpretation on every report, so nothing waits for an analyst to read it
    2. Ask Tasks what changed and what to do about it, in plain language
    3. Start from Instant Heatmaps when you need a read before anything is even installed

    Result:

    Collected data that turns into a decision instead of an archive.

    • Executive
    • Marketing Manager
    • Cross-funnel
    • Agency
    • CRO & Growth
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Agency
    • E-commerce
    Features:
    • Summaries
    • Tasks
    • Instant Heatmaps
    • Web Analytics
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • SaaS
    • B2B & Manufacturing
    • Agency
    • E-commerce

Operations and governance 2 use cases

Keeping a large or complex web estate healthy, compliant and consistent.

  • The riskiest week your website will have all year. Migrations break things that pass QA — tracking, forms, third-party scripts, one browser — and the damage compounds daily until someone happens to notice.

    • Developer & IT
    • CRO & Growth
    • Cross-funnel

    Monitor a site launch or migration

    The riskiest week your website will have all year. Migrations break things that pass QA — tracking, forms, third-party scripts, one browser — and the damage compounds daily until someone happens to notice.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Set up Heatmaps and Funnels on critical paths before the switch, not after
    2. Watch Errors Tracking closely through the first 72 hours
    3. Compare pre- and post-launch Session Recordings on the same pages

    Result:

    Problems caught in hours instead of at the end of the month.

    • Developer & IT
    • CRO & Growth
    • Cross-funnel
    • Executive
    • Marketing Manager
    • E-commerce
    • Government
    • Higher Education
    • Media
    • Financial Services
    Features:
    • Errors Tracking
    • Funnels
    • Heatmaps
    • Session Recordings
    • Web Analytics
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    Common in:
    • E-commerce
    • Government
    • Higher Education
    • Media
    • Financial Services

  • You need the insight and you need to pass the review. Regulated teams get blanket bans on session recording that usually come from a misunderstanding of what it actually captures.

    • Developer & IT
    • Executive
    • Cross-funnel

    Collect behavioral data while meeting privacy requirements

    You need the insight and you need to pass the review. Regulated teams get blanket bans on session recording that usually come from a misunderstanding of what it actually captures.

    Solve it with Crazy Egg

    1. Apply automatic masking to sensitive fields in Session Recordings
    2. Use IP anonymization and consent-management support alongside Web Analytics
    3. Give your security team the DPA and documentation during evaluation, not after

    Result:

    Behavioral insight your compliance team has genuinely signed off on.

    • Developer & IT
    • Executive
    • Cross-funnel
    • UX & Research
    • Healthcare
    • Financial Services
    • Government
    • Higher Education
    Features:
    • Session Recordings
    • Heatmaps
    • Web Analytics
    Where:
    • Site-wide
    • Forms
    • Application flow
    Common in:
    • Healthcare
    • Financial Services
    • Government
    • Higher Education

Not sure which one you have?

That's the most common starting point. Install on one page and Crazy Egg will tell you where visitors are struggling before you've decided what to look for.