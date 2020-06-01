Crazy Egg for Agencies
Exportable heatmaps, scrollmaps, referral traffic and audience demographic reports help you identify problem areas, find missed opportunities for your clients, and assess whether your design changes have had a positive impact in user behavior.
Fill in the Gaps Between Data Points
Shareable user session recordings let you tag website usability issues and find out where people are getting stuck so you can present actionable solutions.
“Go check out Crazy Egg. We use their tools for all of our SEO clients to understand how visitors are interacting with their site.”
Rob Fahrion
Partner | Flying V Group Digital Marketing
Case Study
How SEO agency Search Laboratory helped a client achieve a 26.93% increase in their landing page conversion rate using Crazy Egg.
MaritzCX, a leading customer experience and market research company, asked SEO agency Search Laboratory to help them optimize their landing page templates so they could maximize the investment they were making in PPC campaigns.
Using Crazy Egg's website optimization tools in combination with visitor data from Google Analytics, the Search Labs CRO team made the following observations about the landing page template:
The headline was obscured by the hero image
The value of working with MaritzCX was buried in a column of text
There was very little visual hierarchy within the design
Based on these observations, Search Labs broke up the single text column, added social proof to reinforce the value proposition of MaritzCX, and built white space into the design. The results were significant, as the post-experiment period revealed that the landing page conversion rate improved by 26.93%.