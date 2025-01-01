By defining and measuring your website's conversions, you can:

Track the marketing impact of your website

Conversion tracking helps you understand how well your website is performing — and whether it's successfully driving business value from your visitors.

Identify areas to improve

See which pages or buttons are driving the most conversions, and which are underperforming.

Implement website optimizations

Drive more traffic to the parts of your website with the highest conversion rates.

Create and A/B Test improvements for the parts that are underperforming.

Improve ROI for your business

By increasing the overall conversion rate of your website visitors, and driving more value per conversion, you can maximize the impact of your marketing efforts.