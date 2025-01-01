Easy website conversion reporting
Track how many visitors are taking high-value actions on your website — and see where they're converting. 100% free.
Install in minutes • No credit card required
Install conversion tracking in minutes
-
Step 1: Install the Crazy Egg Snippet
Install just one JavaScript snippet on your website to get started.
You can implement this directly, using Google Tag Manager or your Content Management System.
-
Step 2: Define standard conversions
Start identifying your website's conversion goals within Crazy Egg, without adding more code:
- Clicks on a specific button or link
- Views of a specific page
- Submissions of a specific form
-
Step 3: Define advanced conversions (optional)
Performance marketers can install an additional Crazy Egg snippet to track custom events.
Alternatively, Crazy Egg can track conversions when a visitor triggers one of these ad conversion pixels:
- Meta (Facebook + Instagram)
- TikTok
View conversion reports with minimal configuration
Clean and simplified KPIs
See Conversion Count, Visitors Converting, and Total Conversion Value by day, in both chart and table format — no configuration required.
No more getting lost in Google Analytics 4 just to have basic reporting.
Group and segment your conversion triggers
Configure conversion events based on one or more triggers. You can group conversions across multiple pages, buttons, forms, and more.
View conversion triggers side-by-side in your report, so you can compare conversion performance between pages or even specific page elements.
By defining and measuring your website's conversions, you can:
Track the marketing impact of your website
Conversion tracking helps you understand how well your website is performing — and whether it's successfully driving business value from your visitors.
Identify areas to improve
See which pages or buttons are driving the most conversions, and which are underperforming.
Implement website optimizations
Drive more traffic to the parts of your website with the highest conversion rates.
Create and A/B Test improvements for the parts that are underperforming.
Improve ROI for your business
By increasing the overall conversion rate of your website visitors, and driving more value per conversion, you can maximize the impact of your marketing efforts.
Plus more tools for performance marketers
Get notified and take action when key conversions happen
Crazy Egg can send you automatic notifications via Email or Slack whenever a specific Conversion occurs.
You can also use these to trigger automation with Zapier or API endpoints.
API for server-side conversion tracking
Advertisers who use server-side tracking can transmit conversion data through the Crazy Egg API for more accurate reporting and A/B Testing.