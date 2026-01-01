Trusted by 300,000+ companies

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View website heatmaps & start A/B Testing in less than 60 seconds
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Analytics
Heatmaps, Recordings, and other tools to understand visitor behavior.
$29/mo*
+50 Recordings /mo
Includes:
- Heatmaps
- Session Recordings
- Web Analytics
- Surveys (unlimited responses)
- Error Tracking
- Conversion Funnels
- AI Analysis
- Unlimited website domains
- Unlimited team members
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Most Popular
Growth
Run web experiments and analyze visitor behavior with any AI tool.
$99/mo*
+500 Recordings /mo
Everything in Analytics, plus:
- A/B Testing
- Targeting by device type
- CTAs
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Enterprise
For organizations of all sizes with custom marketing or security needs.
Let’s talkCustom
Custom features include:
- AI Data Connectors
- Personalization (full targeting)
- SAML Single Sign-On (SSO)
- Compliance Audit Log
- Model Context Protocol (MCP)
*All plans are billed annually. No overages, ever. to add more Recordings or individual features to your plan. Upgrade anytime.
- Analytics
- Growth
- Enterprise
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Behavior Analytics
- Heatmaps
- Tracked Pageviews Capacity Starts at 5,000/mo Starts at 50,000/mo Custom
- Session Recordings
- Recordings Capacity Starts at 50/mo Starts at 500/mo Custom
- Recordings Visibility Limit 24 months 24 months 24 months
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Traffic Reporting
- Web Analytics
- Live Activity Feed
- Visibility Limit 36 months 36 months Custom
- Connected GA4 Properties 100 100 100
- Error Tracking
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Experimentation
- Conversion Analytics
- Conversion Funnels
- A/B Testing
- GA4 Integration for A/B Testing
- CTAs
- Audience Targeting Device type only Personalization
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User Research & Feedback
- Surveys
- Included Responses Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited
- Remove Crazy Egg Watermark
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AI Analysis & Agentic Workflows
- AI Analysis
- Export Heatmaps & Recordings in AI Format Available add-on Available add-on
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Data Platform & Support
- Number of Websites Included Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited
- Number of Team Members Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited
- Server-side Conversions API
- Priority Support
- Live Onboarding & Training
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Analytics
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Behavior Analytics
- Heatmaps
- Tracked Pageviews Capacity Starts at 5,000/mo
- Session Recordings
- Recordings Capacity Starts at 50/mo
- Recordings Visibility Limit 24 months
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Traffic Reporting
- Web Analytics
- Live Activity Feed
- Visibility Limit 36 months
- Connected GA4 Properties 100
- Error Tracking
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AI Analysis & Agentic Workflows
- AI Analysis
- Export Heatmaps & Recordings in AI Format Available add-on
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Data Platform & Support
- Number of Websites Included Unlimited
- Number of Team Members Unlimited
- Server-side Conversions API
- Priority Support
- Live Onboarding & Training
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Growth
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Behavior Analytics
- Heatmaps
- Tracked Pageviews Capacity Starts at 50,000/mo
- Session Recordings
- Recordings Capacity Starts at 500/mo
- Recordings Visibility Limit 24 months
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Traffic Reporting
- Web Analytics
- Live Activity Feed
- Visibility Limit 36 months
- Connected GA4 Properties 100
- Error Tracking
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Experimentation
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AI Analysis & Agentic Workflows
- AI Analysis
- Export Heatmaps & Recordings in AI Format Available add-on
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Data Platform & Support
- Number of Websites Included Unlimited
- Number of Team Members Unlimited
- Server-side Conversions API
- Priority Support
- Live Onboarding & Training
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Enterprise
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Behavior Analytics
- Heatmaps
- Tracked Pageviews Capacity Custom
- Session Recordings
- Recordings Capacity Custom
- Recordings Visibility Limit 24 months
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Traffic Reporting
- Web Analytics
- Live Activity Feed
- Visibility Limit Custom
- Connected GA4 Properties 100
- Error Tracking
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Experimentation
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-
AI Analysis & Agentic Workflows
- AI Analysis
- Export Heatmaps & Recordings in AI Format
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Data Platform & Support
- Number of Websites Included Unlimited
- Number of Team Members Unlimited
- Server-side Conversions API
- Priority Support
- Live Onboarding & Training
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Frequently asked questions
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How does Crazy Egg pricing work?
Crazy Egg prices plans based on:
- Pageviews - The number of monthly pageviews that you track in your account. This can cover multiple website domains at no extra cost.
- Recordings - The number of Session Recordings videos collected in each month. This is based on a sampling rate for each of your website domains, which you can adjust separately for each individual domain. You can also disable Recordings collection if you choose.
- Plus access to advanced features, like A/B Testing and CTAs.
Additionally, all Crazy Egg plans include access to these features, at no extra charge:
- Web Analytics - Traffic reporting and segmentation.
- Conversion Analytics - Tracking and reporting for conversion events on your site.
- Surveys for websites - Deploy surveys directly on top of your website, to collect feedback or support requests without sending visitors away.
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Can I change plans later?
Yes! You can always change your plan in your account settings page.
Upgrades are immediate and prorated; downgrades start at the next billing cycle.
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What happens if I hit my monthly limit? Do you charge overages?
Crazy Egg will never charge overages.
When you hit your monthly tracking limits, data collection pauses and automatically resumes on the 1st of the following month.
You can upgrade your plan (or purchase more Heatmap Reports or Recordings as an add-on) anytime.
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How many website domains are included? Team member seats?
All Crazy Egg plans include unlimited website domains and unlimited team members.
You will never be charged for having multiple domains or adding more team members to your account.
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How do I install Crazy Egg?
You can install Crazy Egg by copying and pasting one piece of code into your website settings (at the top of the <head> section).
Find this piece of code by logging into your account, then clicking "Install Crazy Egg" in the sidebar. No technical knowledge required. (You can also ask a developer friend for help.) Doing this takes just three minutes.
Alternatively, you can install Crazy Egg via one of these integrations:
- Drupal
- Google Tag Manager
- Joomla
- Magento
- Segment
- Shopify
- Squarespace
- Wix
- WordPress
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Does Crazy Egg offer higher plans or custom add-ons?
Yes! You can access any of the following as standalone add-ons:
- AI-formatted exports and connectors
- Personalization or Audience Targeting for A/B Testing
- Increased Heatmaps or Recordings capacity
for more information or a quote.
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Do you offer plans for agencies?
Crazy Egg offers flexible pricing for agencies, including shorter-term plans and free pilots for early clients. Agencies get priority support from our marketing strategy team at no extra cost, regardless of plan.
Our plans are priced affordably, and include unlimited website domains and unlimited seats (with role-based access control for each domain). Any Crazy Egg subscription can support as many clients as needed.
We understand that agencies have unique needs, and must repeatedly demonstrate fast value to clients. for more details on Agency plans.
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Do you offer discounts to nonprofits or education?
Yes, Crazy Egg does offer discounts to nonprofits or education. for more information.
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What data security and privacy protection does Crazy Egg provide?
At Crazy Egg, protecting your data and your visitors’ privacy is a top priority. We follow industry-standard security practices and comply with major privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.
- Data Protection - All data is encrypted in transit and at rest, stored securely, and access is strictly limited.
- Privacy Controls - Sensitive information (like passwords, credit card numbers, or personal form entries) is never captured, and we provide tools to mask fields and anonymize IP addresses.
- Transparency - Crazy Egg does not sell customer data or track users across websites. Data is only used to provide insights for your own site.
- Compliance - Customers can sign our Data Processing Agreement (DPA) to support GDPR, CCPA, or HIPAA obligations.
for more information or relevant documents.
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Does Crazy Egg have a free plan?
Yes! Crazy Egg's Free plan doesn't require a credit card to sign up, and includes these features:
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Do Heatmaps on Crazy Egg perform sampling?
By default, Heatmaps on Crazy Egg do not sample, and track 100% of pageviews on targeted pages.
Users who wish to sample can change this setting for any heatmap. So you can set a lower sample rate on some pages, while not sampling on other pages. This also has the benefit of using fewer "Tracked pageviews" from your monthly traffic capacity.