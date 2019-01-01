Trusted by 300,000+ companies

View Your Heatmap & Get Started in Less Than 60 Seconds
$24/mo*
$49/mo*
$99/mo*
$249/mo*
Need more?
Take digital snapshots of your webpages and generate easy-to-understand reports that display your visitors (and users) click behavior.
Heatmap report
Scrollmap report
Confetti report
The Recordings feature gives you the power to virtually stand right beside people while they use your site.
Watch exactly where your visitor’s mouse or finger goes.
Know which sections of a webpage or your site visitors completely avoid.
Find out how long visitors stay on your site and where they struggle.
Fine tune your voice and message and know you've implemented the best solution.
Identify areas of your webpage which could improve your user experience.
Make changes and experiment with new ideas.
Learn which experiments worked best and continue making improvements.
View Your Heatmap & Get Started in Less Than 60 Seconds.
All plans FREE for the first 30 days
$24/mo*
$49/mo*
$99/mo*
$249/mo*
Need more?