Crazy Egg A/B Testing Tool Introductory Guide

Crazy Egg has multiple subscription plans available. These differ mainly based on the monthly amount of tracked pageviews capacity, which includes traffic you’re running A/B Testing on.

Plans with A/B Testing start at $99/month. All plans include unlimited website domains, and unlimited team member logins. There is no limit on the number of A/B Tests, or the number of page variants you can run.

We never charge automatic overages in addition to your subscription plan. If you meet your traffic capacity for the month, then Heatmaps and A/B Testing will pause data collection until the next billing month begins. If you wish to keep the same plan but add more traffic capacity, you can do so by Contacting Sales.

You can start a 30–day free trial of any paid plan, and you won’t be charged until the end of the trial period. You can cancel your trial plan before the end of the 30–day trial period without being charged.