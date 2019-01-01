Crazy Egg A/B Testing Tool Introductory Guide

Super simple set-up testing tool!
Getting started is easy. Add your unique Crazy Egg snippet to the web page you want to test, and you're ready to go!
Ridiculously Easy A/B Testing
Choose Yellow.It\'s all about these fins!
Choose Purple.Check out my rad arms.
A real-life A/B Test is going on right now!
Click on the submarine you like best.
Check out the results below.
Crazy Egg A/B Testing is a tool which keeps it simple. No complicated set-up here, simply select an
element you want to test ideas on, and get testing! Try experimenting with different headlines, sales copy, or product descriptions and quickly learn which idea converts the best.
Set up and launch your test in a few
hours minutes. Get results faster than conventional testing tools.
Test your website, landing pages, product pages, and more. No coding necessary. A/B Testing made easy.
Ship more tests. Improve your website. Make more data informed business decisions.
Create a new test in minutes with our quick and easy to use test creator. No more getting bogged down with endless settings and confusing interfaces. Choose your element to test, add your ideas, and let our multivariate engine do the heavy lifting.
See how your ideas stack up against each other and quickly see which are working better than others. Add new ideas, retire old ones, and keep optimizing for the best results.
Purple is winning! It's more popular than Yellow by 293 clicks.
#teamyellow
4767 clicks
#teampurple
5060 clicks
