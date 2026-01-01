Crazy Egg Website Optimization Software FAQ

How do I check if Crazy Egg is installed correctly on my website?
Just login to your account, then go to this page to check if Crazy Egg is installed properly on any given page.
In addition, if your Web Analytics dashboard starts receiving visitor data from a certain page, that usually means Crazy Egg is installed correctly.
What data does the Crazy Egg pixel collect?
Mouse clicks and scrolls
Device information (browser type, operating system, mobile device details such as device identifier and mobile OS)
IP address (stored in anonymized form)
Page accessed
Geographic location
Time of visit (day, week, and duration)
Whether the visitor is a new or returning visitor
Referral information (the website visited immediately before coming to the Crazy Egg website, received through the standard HTTP request process)
Does the Crazy Egg pixel set any 1st or 3rd party cookies?
The Crazy Egg pixel only uses 1st party cookies.
Can I send Crazy Egg data to my other platforms?
Yes! There are two ways to send data from Crazy Egg via native integrations:
Conversion Event and Survey Notifications — You can send alerts by email, Slack, API endpoint, or Zapier, when you achieve a certain Conversion Goal or receive a survey response. (Through Zapier, you can then trigger automation across 7,000+ app connections.)
Does Crazy Egg provide specialized plans for agencies?
No, but Crazy Egg's existing plans are already designed to provide competitive ROI for agencies of all sizes.
All Crazy Egg plans include unlimited domains and unlimited team members. Agencies can manage multiple sites under a single subscription plan, while still keeping each site's data (and access permissions) separate.
We recommend adding any client as a non-Admin team member, and only granting them access to their own site data. This ensures that each client's data is only accessible to that client.
Admins and Managers can also change settings on which elements to mask.
Masking occurs on the client-side at the DOM level, meaning that masked data is prevented from ever being sent and collected by our servers.
Does Crazy Egg provide role–based access permissions?
Crazy Egg has three levels of access available for users (called Team Members): Admins, Manager, and Read Only.
Admin has full access to all Snapshots, Recordings, A/B Tests, sites, and account billing information. They can add and remove other Team Members. Admins can make someone an Admin, Manager, or Read-Only member and give them access to all websites or only certain sites.
Members can create, view, and delete Snapshots and A/B Tests. They can also view and delete Recordings.
Read Only members can only view Snapshots, Recordings, and A/B Tests.
Advanced
Will Crazy Egg slow down my website?
Nope! The Crazy Egg Javascript is asynchronous, so it won't slow down site speed or performance for your visitors or customers.
Does Crazy Egg sample data for Heatmaps?
Unlike other Heatmap tools, Crazy Egg does not sample Heatmap data by default.
Crazy Egg does not auto-create Heatmaps for all pages. Rather, we only track pageviews for pages that you choose to track.
By default we will then track 100% of pageviews for the pages that you select. (Though you can choose to sample pageviews on any page, if you wish.)
Crazy Egg charges based on Tracked Pageviews, not on your site's overall traffic. This means you only pay for the traffic data that you actually want to track and analyze, and not for the pageviews you don't care about.
This differs from other vendors, who charge you based on the total amount of traffic to your website — regardless of how much of that traffic you actually want to analyze. These vendors then only collect a sample of traffic data, meaning you only get a fraction of the data you actually care about.
Does Crazy Egg provide an API?
Yes, Crazy Egg has an API to automate the process of creating and updating Heatmaps. It also provides a way for developers to view their results from within other applications.
To view documentation for this API, go to the Options menu within your Crazy Egg account, and then go to the API tab.
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