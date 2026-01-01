Crazy Egg Website Optimization Software FAQ

You have questions, we’ve got answers.

Overview

What is Crazy Egg?

Crazy Egg is a website analytics platform. It tracks and analyzes visitor behavior, so you can improve the user experience, increase your conversion rates, and boost your bottom line.

What features does Crazy Egg have?

Crazy Egg provides a variety of tools for analyzing visitor behavior, and making smart edits to improve the performance of your website.

  • Heatmaps: See where visitors are interacting with your site, so you can optimize your page designs.
  • Recordings: Watch where users go on your website (and where they get stuck).
  • Web Analytics: Measure website traffic, and see where it's coming from. All in one simplified dashboard.
  • A/B Testing: Learn which page designs and messaging perform best at driving conversions.
  • Popup CTAs: Quickly highlight offers and test new messaging with a dynamic popup.
  • Surveys: Get fast feedback on what your visitors are looking for. Directly on your website.
  • Conversion Analytics: Track how many visitors are taking high-value actions on your website, and see where they're converting.
  • Error Tracking: Diagnose which technical errors your website visitors are encountering.

Who is Crazy Egg for?

Anyone with a website will find Crazy Egg valuable.

Some of our most common users include:

Installation

How do I install Crazy Egg on my website?

You can install Crazy Egg by copying and pasting one piece of code into your website settings (at the top of the <head> section).

Find this piece of code by logging into your account, then clicking “Install Crazy Egg” in the sidebar. No technical knowledge required. (You can also ask a developer friend for help.)

Doing this takes just three minutes.

Can I install Crazy Egg by integrating with other website platforms?

Yes! Here's a list of supported integrations:

  • Drupal
  • Google Tag Manager
  • Joomla
  • Magento
  • Segment
  • Shopify
  • Squarespace
  • Wix
  • WordPress

How do I check if Crazy Egg is installed correctly on my website?

Just login to your account, then go to this page to check if Crazy Egg is installed properly on any given page.

In addition, if your Web Analytics dashboard starts receiving visitor data from a certain page, that usually means Crazy Egg is installed correctly.

What data does the Crazy Egg pixel collect?

  • Mouse clicks and scrolls
  • Device information (browser type, operating system, mobile device details such as device identifier and mobile OS)
  • IP address (stored in anonymized form)
  • Page accessed
  • Geographic location
  • Time of visit (day, week, and duration)
  • Whether the visitor is a new or returning visitor
  • Referral information (the website visited immediately before coming to the Crazy Egg website, received through the standard HTTP request process)

Does the Crazy Egg pixel set any 1st or 3rd party cookies?

The Crazy Egg pixel only uses 1st party cookies.

Can I send Crazy Egg data to my other platforms?

Yes! There are two ways to send data from Crazy Egg via native integrations:

  • Conversion Event and Survey Notifications — You can send alerts by email, Slack, API endpoint, or Zapier, when you achieve a certain Conversion Goal or receive a survey response. (Through Zapier, you can then trigger automation across 7,000+ app connections.)
  • Google Analytics integration for A/B Testing — Crazy Egg's integration for Google Analytics 4 (GA4) allows you to view traffic data for your A/B Tests, segmented by test or page variant.

Pricing

How much does Crazy Egg cost?

Crazy Egg has multiple subscription plans available.

Plans with Heatmaps and Recordings start at $29/month; A/B Testing, Popup CTAs, and Error Tracking start at $99/month.

Unlike other vendors, we never charge overages in addition to your subscription plan.

Do I need to pay separately for each of my website domains?

Crazy Egg does not charge more for having multiple websites on the same plan. Every Crazy Egg plan includes unlimited website domains.

In fact, it will usually be cheaper for you to have multiple websites under one higher-traffic plan, than to have multiple lower-traffic plans for each site.

You can also do all of this while still keeping each site's data (and access permissions) separate if needed.

Can I do a free trial of the paid subscription plans?

Yes! You can start a 30–day free trial of any paid plan.

While a credit card is required, you won’t be charged until the end of the trial period.

Can I cancel my trial plan?

Yes, you can cancel before the end of the 30–day trial period. You will still have access to your plan until the end of the trial plan.

You can choose to keep your plan (and retain your data) at any point during the trial.

I want to skip the free trial, or upgrade from the free trial to a paid plan. How can I do that?

Simple - just send us an email.

My subscription plan doesn't have enough Heatmaps or Recordings for my needs. Can I get more without fully upgrading my plan?

Yes, you can purchase additional Heatmaps or Recordings capacity as a standalone add-on.

To do this, just fill out our Contact Sales form or send us an email.

Does Crazy Egg provide specialized plans for agencies?

No, but Crazy Egg's existing plans are already designed to provide competitive ROI for agencies of all sizes.

All Crazy Egg plans include unlimited domains and unlimited team members. Agencies can manage multiple sites under a single subscription plan, while still keeping each site's data (and access permissions) separate.

We recommend adding any client as a non-Admin team member, and only granting them access to their own site data. This ensures that each client's data is only accessible to that client.

Does Crazy Egg have a free plan?

Yes! Crazy Egg's Free plan doesn't require a credit card to sign up, and comes with:

  • Web Analytics
  • Instant Heatmaps
  • Conversion Analytics
  • Surveys

Privacy & Security

Does Crazy Egg provide customer support?

Yes! Any customer can reach our dedicated support team by sending us an email.

What data security and privacy protection does Crazy Egg provide?

At Crazy Egg, protecting your data and your visitors' privacy is a top priority. We follow industry-standard security practices and comply with major privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.

  • Data Protection — All data is encrypted in transit, stored securely, and access is strictly limited.
  • Privacy Controls — Sensitive information (like passwords, credit card numbers, or personal form entries) is never captured, and we provide tools to mask fields and anonymize IP addresses.
  • Transparency — Crazy Egg does not sell customer data or track users across websites. Data is only used to provide insights for your own site.
  • Compliance — Customers can sign our Data Processing Agreement (DPA) to support GDPR and CCPA obligations.

Does Crazy Egg share data with 3rd parties?

No, Crazy Egg does not sell or share data with 3rd parties.

What is Crazy Egg's data retention policy?

  • Session Recordings are kept for 24 months, after which they are automatically deleted.
  • Heatmaps, A/B Tests, and Surveys are not automatically deleted, but users can delete them at any time directly within the Crazy Egg app.

Is Crazy Egg GDPR compliant?

Yes, Crazy Egg is GDPR compliant. If you require a DPA please email [email protected]

Is Crazy Egg HIPAA compliant?

Yes, Crazy Egg is HIPAA compliant. If you require a DPA please email [email protected]

Does Crazy Egg have ISO or SOC 2 documentation?

Crazy Egg has ISO from AWS and Penetration Testing via an independent 3rd party.

Does Crazy Egg collect sensitive data in Session Recordings?

To protect user privacy, Crazy Egg automatically does "masking" of sensitive data in Recordings. This means that when you watch a Recording, you'll see a gray box instead of any sensitive information.

By default, Crazy Egg automatically masks:

  • Email, password, numeric, and text input fields
  • All slider and dial controls

Admins and Managers can also change settings on which elements to mask.

Masking occurs on the client-side at the DOM level, meaning that masked data is prevented from ever being sent and collected by our servers.

Does Crazy Egg provide role–based access permissions?

Crazy Egg has three levels of access available for users (called Team Members): Admins, Manager, and Read Only.

  • Admin has full access to all Snapshots, Recordings, A/B Tests, sites, and account billing information. They can add and remove other Team Members. Admins can make someone an Admin, Manager, or Read-Only member and give them access to all websites or only certain sites.
  • Members can create, view, and delete Snapshots and A/B Tests. They can also view and delete Recordings.
  • Read Only members can only view Snapshots, Recordings, and A/B Tests.

Advanced

Will Crazy Egg slow down my website?

Nope! The Crazy Egg Javascript is asynchronous, so it won't slow down site speed or performance for your visitors or customers.

Does Crazy Egg sample data for Heatmaps?

Unlike other Heatmap tools, Crazy Egg does not sample Heatmap data by default.

Crazy Egg does not auto-create Heatmaps for all pages. Rather, we only track pageviews for pages that you choose to track.

By default we will then track 100% of pageviews for the pages that you select. (Though you can choose to sample pageviews on any page, if you wish.)

Crazy Egg charges based on Tracked Pageviews, not on your site's overall traffic. This means you only pay for the traffic data that you actually want to track and analyze, and not for the pageviews you don't care about.

This differs from other vendors, who charge you based on the total amount of traffic to your website — regardless of how much of that traffic you actually want to analyze. These vendors then only collect a sample of traffic data, meaning you only get a fraction of the data you actually care about.

Does Crazy Egg provide an API?

Yes, Crazy Egg has an API to automate the process of creating and updating Heatmaps. It also provides a way for developers to view their results from within other applications.

To view documentation for this API, go to the Options menu within your Crazy Egg account, and then go to the API tab.

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