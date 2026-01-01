Shopify +
Crazy Egg
Connect your Shopify store to Crazy Egg and build a better website experience quickly and easily.Connect Your Store
Three Easy Steps
Heatmap report
Scrollmap report
Confetti report
Overlay report
List report
1
Start by running Crazy Egg's five visual Snapshot reports to understand user behavior in your Shopify store.Learn more
2
Watch actual visitors navigating through your Shopify store with our Recordings feature.Learn more
3
Use Crazy Egg’s A/B testing tool to experiment with changes to your Shopify store and discover what new design elements get you the most purchases.Learn more