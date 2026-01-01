Shopify +
Crazy Egg

Connect your Shopify store to Crazy Egg and build a better website experience quickly and easily.

Connect Your Store

Three Easy Steps

1

Start by running Crazy Egg's five visual Snapshot reports to understand user behavior in your Shopify store.

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2

Watch actual visitors navigating through your Shopify store with our Recordings feature.

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3

Use Crazy Egg’s A/B testing tool to experiment with changes to your Shopify store and discover what new design elements get you the most purchases.

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The Benefits of Connecting Your Shopify Store to Crazy Egg

Once you’ve got the two accounts connected, you can:

  • Access Crazy Egg from your Shopify dashboard - no separate login necessary

  • Use our Marketing Activities shortcuts in Shopify

  • Change or upgrade your Crazy Egg subscription

Turn your Shopify store visitors into customers.

Connect Your Store