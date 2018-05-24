Crazy Egg Cookie Policy

Crazy Egg uses cookies on this website. By use of this site, you accept the use of cookies in accordance with this Cookie Policy. You may disable use of cookies on this site through your browser settings.
Overview of Cookies
Cookies are small files that are downloaded by a browser when a set is visited. Cookies are returned to an originating site and/or third party site on subsequent visits. Cookies may serve several functions, including remembering user preferences, visited pages, time and dates, and other metrics.
Types of Cookies Placed on the Site
Crazy Egg's uses first-party cookies (small text files that Crazy Egg stores locally on your computer) on Client Sites for one or more of the following purposes:
- User identification and authentication
- User preference storage
- A/B performance testing
- Usage pattern assessment and traffic analysis
- Advertisement performance assessment
Cookies placed by Crazy Egg do not include personally identifiable information such as name, phone number, e-mail address or mailing address, nor does Crazy Egg link cookies to such personally identifiable information in our servers or databases.
Cookies Used on this Site
Some of the cookies that we use on this site, and the purposes for which these cookies are used, are provided below. Please note that this list is not exhaustive; additional cookies may be added, and we may update or remove the cookies below.
|Cookie Name(s)
|Source
|Duration
|Purpose
|Cookies set directly by app.crazyegg.com and www.crazyegg.com
|_crazyegg_session
|Crazy Egg
|Session (auto-deletes you quit your browser)
|Remembers information related to marketing page features.
|ce_login
|Crazy Egg
|1 year
|Remember the last email address you used to login
|ce_signup_flow
|Crazy Egg
|1 year
|Remember the signup flow you saw
|ce_signup_partner
|Crazy Egg
|1 year
|Remember the signup partner you were referred from
|ce2ab
|Crazy Egg
|5 years
|Store page variants assigned to visitors for A/B performance testing
|ceac
|Crazy Egg
|1 year
|Account ID number
|cean
|Crazy Egg
|1 year
|Anonymous ID number
|cehc
|Crazy Egg
|Session (auto-deletes the browser is shut down)
|Share user information with CrazyEgg's Help Center
|celi
|Crazy Egg
|Session (auto-deletes the browser is shut down)
|Logged-in Status
|cean_asoc
|Crazy Egg
|1 year
|Associates Anonymous ID with logged-in user
|expire_time
|Crazy Egg
|55 minutes
|Expiration time for Signed URLs
|first_snapshot_url
|Crazy Egg
|1 year
|Stores webiste URL used to create first Snapshot
|gdpr_consent
|Crazy Egg
|365 days
|Remember if user gave consent
|referrer-tracked
|Crazy Egg
|Session (auto-deletes the browser is shut down)
|Flag to not track referrer more than once
|sharing_[item_code]
|Crazy Egg
|30 minutes
|Shared item code
|sid
|Crazy Egg
|Session (auto-deletes the browser is shut down)
|Identify logged-in users
|Cookies set directly by www.crazyegg.com/blog
|hide_overlay
|Crazy Egg
|1 year
|Flag to stop showing overlay on blog
|Cookies set directly by help.crazyegg.com
|PLAY_SESSION
|Help Scout
|1 year
|Session cookie
|Cookies set by the Crazy Egg tracking script
|_ceir, is_returning
|Crazy Egg
|5 years
|Track whether a visitor has visited the site before
|_CEFT
|Crazy Egg
|1 year
|Store page variants assigned to visitors for A/B performance testing
|_ceg.s
|Crazy Egg
|3 months
|Track visitor sessions
|_ceg.u
|Crazy Egg
|3 months
|Track visitors on your site
|s
|Crazy Egg
|3 months
|Track visitor sessions
|u
|Crazy Egg
|3 months
|Track visitors on your site
|cer.s
|Crazy Egg
|Session (expires when the browser is shut down)
|Visitor activity recording session unique ID, tracking host and start time
|cer.v
|Crazy Egg
|Up to 31 days (expires on the first of the month)
|Visitor activity recording unique ID, visit time and visit count
|Cookies set by third-party services installed on this site
|__ar_v4
|DoubleClick advertising service from Google
|5 years
|Advertisement conversion rate tracking
|intercom-lou-* and intercom-session-*
|Intercom
|1 year
|These cookies are used by our instance of Intercom.
|__distillery
|Wistia
|1 year
|Video analytics
|muxData
|Wista
|20 years
|Track user behavior in videos
|__zlcmid, __zprivacy
|Zopim
|1 year
|Live technical support chat preferences and visitor session ID
|_gid
|Google Analytics
|24 hours
|Uses to distinguish users.
|_ga
|Google Analytics
|2 years
|Unique visitor ID
|_gat
|Google Analytics
|10 minutes
|Request rate throttling
|_gat_gtag_UA_[id]
|Google Analytics
|24 hours
|Track user behavior in videos
|ki_r, ki_s, ki_t, ki_u
|Qualaroo
|5 years
|Customer surveys
|km_ai, km_lv, km_ni, km_uq, km_vs, kvcd
|KISSmetrics
|5 years
|Provide information about how visitors use the site
|optimizelyBuckets
|Optimizely
|6 months
|Store page variants assigned to visitors for A/B performance testing
|optimizelyEndUserId
|Optimizely
|6 months
|Unique visitor identifier
|optimizelyPendingLogEvents
|Optimizely
|15 seconds
|Record visitor activity
|optimizelySegments
|Optimizely
|6 months
|Visitor audience segmentation information
|driftt_eid
|Drift
|2 years
|End user identifier token
|driftt_aid
|Drift
|2 years
|Anonymous identifier token
|driftt_sid
|Drift
|Session (auto-deletes you quit your browser)
|Identifier token for specific browser session
|DFTT_LEAD_HAS_PREV_IDENTIFIED and DFTT_END_USER_PREV_BOOTSTRAPPED
|Drift
|2 years
|Provide chat support via Drift.
|bounceClientVisit[id]
|Bounce Exchange
|Session (auto-deletes you quit your browser)
|Marketing exit intent
|fr
|90 days
|Used for Facebook Ads
|fr
|Session (auto-deletes you quit your browser)
|Used for Facebook Ads
|uvc
|Add This
|24 hours
|Used to allow visitors to share pages from the blog on social media
|__cfduid
|Cloudflare
|1 year
|Used to identify individual clients (anonymously) behind a shared IP address and apply security settings on a per-client basis
|uc_session
|Dropbox
|Session (auto-deletes you quit your browser)
|Session cookie
|JSESSIONID
|New Relic
|Session (auto-deletes you quit your browser)
|Session cookie (used to track web application performance)
|NID
|6 months
|Used by Google to store user preferences
To Block or Remove Cookies
If you would like to block, remove, or opt-out of the placement of cookies by Crazy Egg, please see the instructions in our Privacy Policy, under the headings "Use of Cookies" and "Opting Out".
Further Information
For further information regarding cookies, please see www.allaboutcookies.org, or www.aboutcookies.org.
Date
This Cookie Policy was last updated on May 24, 2018