Crazy Egg Cookie Policy

Cookie Policy
Last Updated:
Crazy Egg uses cookies on this website as described in this Cookie Policy. Essential cookies support site operation; optional cookies are used according to your cookie preferences. You may change those preferences on this site or disable cookies through your browser settings.
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Overview of Cookies
Cookies are small files that are downloaded by a browser when a set is visited. Cookies are returned to an originating site and/or third party site on subsequent visits. Cookies may serve several functions, including remembering user preferences, visited pages, time and dates, and other metrics.
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Types of Cookies Placed on the Site
Crazy Egg's uses first-party cookies (small text files that Crazy Egg stores locally on your computer) on Client Sites for one or more of the following purposes:
User identification and authentication
User preference storage
A/B performance testing
Usage pattern assessment and traffic analysis
Advertisement performance assessment
Cookies placed by Crazy Egg do not include personally identifiable information such as name, phone number, e-mail address or mailing address, nor does Crazy Egg link cookies to such personally identifiable information in our servers or databases.
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Cookies Used on this Site
Some of the cookies that we use on this site, and the purposes for which these cookies are used, are provided below. Please note that this list is not exhaustive; additional cookies may be added, and we may update or remove the cookies below.
Cookie Name(s) Source Duration Purpose Cookies set directly by app.crazyegg.com and www.crazyegg.com _crazyegg Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Remembers information related to marketing page features, including temporary affiliate attribution while cookie preferences are pending. _session Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Remembers information related to marketing page features. ce_login Crazy Egg 1 year Remember the last email address you used to login ce_signup_flow Crazy Egg 1 year Remember the signup flow you saw ce_signup_partner Crazy Egg 1 year Remember the signup partner you were referred from ceac Crazy Egg 1 year Account ID number cean Crazy Egg 1 month Anonymous ID number cehc Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Share user information with CrazyEgg's Help Center celi Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Logged-in Status cean_assoc Crazy Egg 1 month Associates Anonymous ID with logged-in user expire_time Crazy Egg 55 minutes Expiration time for Signed URLs first_snapshot_url Crazy Egg 1 year Stores website URL used to create first Snapshot gdpr_consent Crazy Egg 365 days Remember if user gave consent referrer-tracked Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Flag to not track referrer more than once sharing_[item_code] Crazy Egg 30 minutes Shared item code sid Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Identify logged-in users ce_sid Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Identify logged-in users cecu Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Identify logged-in users cecu_demo Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Identify logged-in users Cookies set directly by www.crazyegg.com/blog hide_overlay Crazy Egg 1 year Flag to stop showing overlay on blog Cookies set directly by support.crazyegg.com _ga ZenDesk (through Google Analytics) 1 day Unique visitor ID _gid ZenDesk (through Google Analytics) 1 day Session cookie __cfruid ZenDesk, Crazy Egg (through CloudFlare) Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Stores a unique user ID. ajs_anonymous_id ZenDesk (through JIRA) 1 year Stores last visit statistics. Cookies set by the Crazy Egg tracking script _ceir Crazy Egg 1 year Track whether a visitor has visited the site before _CEFT Crazy Egg 1 year Store page variants assigned to visitors for A/B performance testing ce_server_side_ab Crazy Egg 1 day Store public-page server-side A/B variant assignments for CDN caching _cer.v Crazy Egg Up to 31 days (expires on the first of the month) (Old tracking script) Track whether a visitor has visited the site before _ce.s Crazy Egg 1 year Track a recording visitor session unique ID, tracking host and start time _ce.cch Crazy Egg 1 second Used to check if cookies can be added. _ce.gtld Crazy Egg 1 second Used to identify the top level domain. ce_need_secure_cookie Crazy Egg 1 second Used to determine cookie security parameters. ce_csp_transport_check Crazy Egg 24 hours Caches which off-main-thread transport works under the page's Content Security Policy ('worker' or 'iframe'), avoiding a re-probe on every page load. cebs Crazy Egg Session Used to track the current user session internally. cebsp_ Crazy Egg Session Used to track the current user session internally. cec Crazy Egg 1 year Used to track the user consent for cookie usage. _ce.seg.targeting Crazy Egg 30 minutes (refreshed on activity) Persist segment targeting state across page navigations within a session. _ce.clock_event Crazy Egg 1 Day Prevent repeated requests to the Clock API. _ce.clock_data Crazy Egg 1 Day Store the difference in time from the server's time and the current browser. _ce.irv Crazy Egg Session Used to store isReturning value during the session ceft_variant_override Crazy Egg Session Store forced variant id _ce.av Crazy Egg 180 days Track ad visit IDs (from ce_adid or utm_content query params) for attribution on goal conversion Cookies set by third-party services installed on this site ahoy_visitor Honeybadger via Ahoy 2 years Visitor tracking for error reporting. ahoy_visit Honeybadger via Ahoy 4 hours Session tracking for error reporting. promotekit_referral PromoteKit 60 days Attributes affiliate referrals to resulting signups and purchases and supports commission calculation. promotekit_registered_referral Crazy Egg for PromoteKit 60 days Stores the Crazy Egg user ID and opaque referral ID after PromoteKit acknowledges the signup, preventing duplicate registration for that user. __ar_v4 DoubleClick (advertising service from Google) 5 years Advertisement conversion rate tracking. IDE DoubleClick (advertising service from Google) 2 years Advertisement conversion rate tracking. _gid Google Analytics 24 hours Uses to distinguish users. _ga Google Analytics 24 hours Unique visitor ID. _gat Google Analytics 10 minutes Request rate throttling. _gat_gtag_UA_[id] Google Analytics 24 hours Track user behavior in videos. ki_r, ki_s, ki_t, ki_u Qualaroo 5 years Customer surveys. fr 90 days Used for Facebook Ads. fr Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Used for Facebook Ads. _fbp 6 months Used for Facebook Ads. uvc Add This 24 hours Used to allow visitors to share pages from the blog on social media. __cfduid Cloudflare 1 year Used to identify individual clients (anonymously) behind a shared IP address and apply security settings on a per-client basis. NID 6 months Used by Google to store user preferences. 1P_JAR 1 month Used by Google to store user preferences. DV 7 minutes Used by Google to store user preferences. UULE 1 day Used by Google to store user preferences. _gcl_au Google AdSense 1 day Used to link ad clicks to specific landing pages. _drip_client_[id] Drip 24 hours Drip email cookie. AWSALBTG Amazon 7 days AWS Application Load Balancer Cookie. Load Balancing Cookie: Used to encode information about the selected target group. AWSALBTGCORS Amazon 7 days AWS Application Load Balancer Cookie. Load Balancing Cookie: It includes the same information as the original stickiness cookie plus this SameSite attribute.
Beside cookies, we also use the browser local and session storage, which is similar to cookies (local files that store information), but work a bit differently technically.
Local Storage Name(s) Source Duration Purpose Local storage set by the Crazy Egg tracking script ce_asset Crazy Egg Expires when the browser tab is closed Stores an index of assets urls (stylesheets, images, fonts) that where already collected for the current recording. ce_asset_waiting Crazy Egg Expires when the browser tab is closed Stores an index of assets urls (stylesheets, images, fonts) that where already collected for the current recording. ce_csp_transport_check Crazy Egg 24 hours Caches which off-main-thread transport works under the page's Content Security Policy ('worker' or 'iframe'), avoiding a re-probe on every page load. ce_fvd Crazy Egg Expires when the browser tab is closed Stores first visit data to be reused accross tracking v11.fsvd Crazy Egg Expires when the browser tab is closed Stores first session visit data to be reused accross tracking ce_seen_surveys Crazy Egg Expires when the browser tab is closed Stores surveys that have already been seen by the visitor ce_seen_ctas Crazy Egg Expires when the browser tab is closed Stores ctas that have already been seen by the visitor ce_virtual_tracker_data Crazy Egg Expires when the browser tab is closed Stores tracking data ahead of time powerup Crazy Egg Expires when the browser tab is closed Stores interactive mode settings ce_bot_detector Crazy Egg Retains data across sessions until explicitly removed Stores bot detector state Set by third-party services installed on this site cf_use_ob Cloudflare Until end of session CloudFlare cookie to identify trusted web traffic. cf_ob_info Cloudflare Until end of session CloudFlare cookie to identify trusted web traffic.
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To Block or Remove Cookies
If you would like to block, remove, or opt-out of the placement of cookies by Crazy Egg, please see the instructions in our Privacy Policy, under the headings "Use of Cookies" and "Opting Out" page.
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Manage my cookie preferences
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Further Information
For further information regarding cookies, please see www.allaboutcookies.org, or www.aboutcookies.org.