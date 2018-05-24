Crazy Egg Cookie Policy

Crazy Egg uses cookies on this website. By use of this site, you accept the use of cookies in accordance with this Cookie Policy. You may disable use of cookies on this site through your browser settings.

Overview of Cookies

Cookies are small files that are downloaded by a browser when a set is visited. Cookies are returned to an originating site and/or third party site on subsequent visits. Cookies may serve several functions, including remembering user preferences, visited pages, time and dates, and other metrics.

Types of Cookies Placed on the Site

Crazy Egg's uses first-party cookies (small text files that Crazy Egg stores locally on your computer) on Client Sites for one or more of the following purposes:

User identification and authentication

User preference storage

A/B performance testing

Usage pattern assessment and traffic analysis

Advertisement performance assessment

Cookies placed by Crazy Egg do not include personally identifiable information such as name, phone number, e-mail address or mailing address, nor does Crazy Egg link cookies to such personally identifiable information in our servers or databases.

Cookies Used on this Site

Some of the cookies that we use on this site, and the purposes for which these cookies are used, are provided below. Please note that this list is not exhaustive; additional cookies may be added, and we may update or remove the cookies below.

Cookie Name(s) Source Duration Purpose Cookies set directly by app.crazyegg.com and www.crazyegg.com _crazyegg_session Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes you quit your browser) Remembers information related to marketing page features. ce_login Crazy Egg 1 year Remember the last email address you used to login ce_signup_flow Crazy Egg 1 year Remember the signup flow you saw ce_signup_partner Crazy Egg 1 year Remember the signup partner you were referred from ce2ab Crazy Egg 5 years Store page variants assigned to visitors for A/B performance testing ceac Crazy Egg 1 year Account ID number cean Crazy Egg 1 year Anonymous ID number cehc Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes the browser is shut down) Share user information with CrazyEgg's Help Center celi Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes the browser is shut down) Logged-in Status cean_asoc Crazy Egg 1 year Associates Anonymous ID with logged-in user expire_time Crazy Egg 55 minutes Expiration time for Signed URLs first_snapshot_url Crazy Egg 1 year Stores webiste URL used to create first Snapshot gdpr_consent Crazy Egg 365 days Remember if user gave consent referrer-tracked Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes the browser is shut down) Flag to not track referrer more than once sharing_[item_code] Crazy Egg 30 minutes Shared item code sid Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes the browser is shut down) Identify logged-in users Cookies set directly by www.crazyegg.com/blog hide_overlay Crazy Egg 1 year Flag to stop showing overlay on blog Cookies set directly by help.crazyegg.com PLAY_SESSION Help Scout 1 year Session cookie Cookies set by the Crazy Egg tracking script _ceir, is_returning Crazy Egg 5 years Track whether a visitor has visited the site before _CEFT Crazy Egg 1 year Store page variants assigned to visitors for A/B performance testing _ceg.s Crazy Egg 3 months Track visitor sessions _ceg.u Crazy Egg 3 months Track visitors on your site s Crazy Egg 3 months Track visitor sessions u Crazy Egg 3 months Track visitors on your site cer.s Crazy Egg Session (expires when the browser is shut down) Visitor activity recording session unique ID, tracking host and start time cer.v Crazy Egg Up to 31 days (expires on the first of the month) Visitor activity recording unique ID, visit time and visit count Cookies set by third-party services installed on this site __ar_v4 DoubleClick advertising service from Google 5 years Advertisement conversion rate tracking intercom-lou-* and intercom-session-* Intercom 1 year These cookies are used by our instance of Intercom. __distillery Wistia 1 year Video analytics muxData Wista 20 years Track user behavior in videos __zlcmid, __zprivacy Zopim 1 year Live technical support chat preferences and visitor session ID _gid Google Analytics 24 hours Uses to distinguish users. _ga Google Analytics 2 years Unique visitor ID _gat Google Analytics 10 minutes Request rate throttling _gat_gtag_UA_[id] Google Analytics 24 hours Track user behavior in videos ki_r, ki_s, ki_t, ki_u Qualaroo 5 years Customer surveys km_ai, km_lv, km_ni, km_uq, km_vs, kvcd KISSmetrics 5 years Provide information about how visitors use the site optimizelyBuckets Optimizely 6 months Store page variants assigned to visitors for A/B performance testing optimizelyEndUserId Optimizely 6 months Unique visitor identifier optimizelyPendingLogEvents Optimizely 15 seconds Record visitor activity optimizelySegments Optimizely 6 months Visitor audience segmentation information driftt_eid Drift 2 years End user identifier token driftt_aid Drift 2 years Anonymous identifier token driftt_sid Drift Session (auto-deletes you quit your browser) Identifier token for specific browser session DFTT_LEAD_HAS_PREV_IDENTIFIED and DFTT_END_USER_PREV_BOOTSTRAPPED Drift 2 years Provide chat support via Drift. bounceClientVisit[id] Bounce Exchange Session (auto-deletes you quit your browser) Marketing exit intent fr Facebook 90 days Used for Facebook Ads fr Facebook Session (auto-deletes you quit your browser) Used for Facebook Ads uvc Add This 24 hours Used to allow visitors to share pages from the blog on social media __cfduid Cloudflare 1 year Used to identify individual clients (anonymously) behind a shared IP address and apply security settings on a per-client basis uc_session Dropbox Session (auto-deletes you quit your browser) Session cookie JSESSIONID New Relic Session (auto-deletes you quit your browser) Session cookie (used to track web application performance) NID Google 6 months Used by Google to store user preferences

To Block or Remove Cookies

If you would like to block, remove, or opt-out of the placement of cookies by Crazy Egg, please see the instructions in our Privacy Policy, under the headings "Use of Cookies" and "Opting Out".

Further Information

For further information regarding cookies, please see www.allaboutcookies.org, or www.aboutcookies.org.

Date

This Cookie Policy was last updated on May 24, 2018