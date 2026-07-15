Crazy Egg Cookie Policy

Cookies set directly by app.crazyegg.com and www.crazyegg.com

_crazyegg Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Remembers information related to marketing page features, including temporary affiliate attribution while cookie preferences are pending.

_session Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Remembers information related to marketing page features.

ce_login Crazy Egg 1 year Remember the last email address you used to login

ce_signup_flow Crazy Egg 1 year Remember the signup flow you saw

ce_signup_partner Crazy Egg 1 year Remember the signup partner you were referred from

ceac Crazy Egg 1 year Account ID number

cean Crazy Egg 1 month Anonymous ID number

cehc Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Share user information with CrazyEgg's Help Center

celi Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Logged-in Status

cean_assoc Crazy Egg 1 month Associates Anonymous ID with logged-in user

expire_time Crazy Egg 55 minutes Expiration time for Signed URLs

first_snapshot_url Crazy Egg 1 year Stores website URL used to create first Snapshot

gdpr_consent Crazy Egg 365 days Remember if user gave consent

referrer-tracked Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Flag to not track referrer more than once

sharing_[item_code] Crazy Egg 30 minutes Shared item code

sid Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Identify logged-in users

ce_sid Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Identify logged-in users

cecu Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Identify logged-in users

cecu_demo Crazy Egg Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Identify logged-in users

Cookies set directly by www.crazyegg.com/blog

hide_overlay Crazy Egg 1 year Flag to stop showing overlay on blog

Cookies set directly by support.crazyegg.com

_ga ZenDesk (through Google Analytics) 1 day Unique visitor ID

_gid ZenDesk (through Google Analytics) 1 day Session cookie

__cfruid ZenDesk, Crazy Egg (through CloudFlare) Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Stores a unique user ID.

ajs_anonymous_id ZenDesk (through JIRA) 1 year Stores last visit statistics.

Cookies set by the Crazy Egg tracking script

_ceir Crazy Egg 1 year Track whether a visitor has visited the site before

_CEFT Crazy Egg 1 year Store page variants assigned to visitors for A/B performance testing

ce_server_side_ab Crazy Egg 1 day Store public-page server-side A/B variant assignments for CDN caching

_cer.v Crazy Egg Up to 31 days (expires on the first of the month) (Old tracking script) Track whether a visitor has visited the site before

_ce.s Crazy Egg 1 year Track a recording visitor session unique ID, tracking host and start time

_ce.cch Crazy Egg 1 second Used to check if cookies can be added.

_ce.gtld Crazy Egg 1 second Used to identify the top level domain.

ce_need_secure_cookie Crazy Egg 1 second Used to determine cookie security parameters.

ce_csp_transport_check Crazy Egg 24 hours Caches which off-main-thread transport works under the page's Content Security Policy ('worker' or 'iframe'), avoiding a re-probe on every page load.

cebs Crazy Egg Session Used to track the current user session internally.

cebsp_ Crazy Egg Session Used to track the current user session internally.

cec Crazy Egg 1 year Used to track the user consent for cookie usage.

_ce.seg.targeting Crazy Egg 30 minutes (refreshed on activity) Persist segment targeting state across page navigations within a session.

_ce.clock_event Crazy Egg 1 Day Prevent repeated requests to the Clock API.

_ce.clock_data Crazy Egg 1 Day Store the difference in time from the server's time and the current browser.

_ce.irv Crazy Egg Session Used to store isReturning value during the session

ceft_variant_override Crazy Egg Session Store forced variant id

_ce.av Crazy Egg 180 days Track ad visit IDs (from ce_adid or utm_content query params) for attribution on goal conversion

Cookies set by third-party services installed on this site

ahoy_visitor Honeybadger via Ahoy 2 years Visitor tracking for error reporting.

ahoy_visit Honeybadger via Ahoy 4 hours Session tracking for error reporting.

promotekit_referral PromoteKit 60 days Attributes affiliate referrals to resulting signups and purchases and supports commission calculation.

promotekit_registered_referral Crazy Egg for PromoteKit 60 days Stores the Crazy Egg user ID and opaque referral ID after PromoteKit acknowledges the signup, preventing duplicate registration for that user.

__ar_v4 DoubleClick (advertising service from Google) 5 years Advertisement conversion rate tracking.

IDE DoubleClick (advertising service from Google) 2 years Advertisement conversion rate tracking.

_gid Google Analytics 24 hours Uses to distinguish users.

_ga Google Analytics 24 hours Unique visitor ID.

_gat Google Analytics 10 minutes Request rate throttling.

_gat_gtag_UA_[id] Google Analytics 24 hours Track user behavior in videos.

ki_r, ki_s, ki_t, ki_u Qualaroo 5 years Customer surveys.

fr Facebook 90 days Used for Facebook Ads.

fr Facebook Session (auto-deletes when you quit your browser) Used for Facebook Ads.

_fbp Facebook 6 months Used for Facebook Ads.

uvc Add This 24 hours Used to allow visitors to share pages from the blog on social media.

__cfduid Cloudflare 1 year Used to identify individual clients (anonymously) behind a shared IP address and apply security settings on a per-client basis.

NID Google 6 months Used by Google to store user preferences.

1P_JAR Google 1 month Used by Google to store user preferences.

DV Google 7 minutes Used by Google to store user preferences.

UULE Google 1 day Used by Google to store user preferences.

_gcl_au Google AdSense 1 day Used to link ad clicks to specific landing pages.

_drip_client_[id] Drip 24 hours Drip email cookie.

AWSALBTG Amazon 7 days AWS Application Load Balancer Cookie. Load Balancing Cookie: Used to encode information about the selected target group.