Targeted feedback with Surveys
Have your finger on the pulse and connect with your customers like never before.
Get early access to our newest feature!
Get direct feedback right from
the people that matter
Connect with your customers and website visitors
Unbiased feedback is key to staying relevant, accessible, and successful — however that looks for you
-
Measure the customer experience with NPS scores and ratings
-
Improve an existing product or feature from direct customer feedback
-
Improve purchasing conversions by learning what your customers want
Accessible Surveys
Our surveys meet all 61 criteria of the WCAG AAA standards – so you can be confident of reaching your entire visitor base.
-
Colors automatically adjust to meet or exceed contrast requirements
-
Keyboard users rejoyce! Our surveys are easy to navigate and submit by keyboard.
-
Customizable Design
Adjust the colors and choose between light and dark themes to match your banding.
-
Unlimited Surveys
Create as many surveys as you want to get the feedback you need.
-
No Storage Limits
Your data — forever! Keep survey responses as long as you want with no time limit on storage.