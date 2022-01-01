Targeted feedback with Surveys

Have your finger on the pulse and connect with your customers like never before.
Get early access to our newest feature!

Get direct feedback right from
the people that matter

Connect with your customers and website visitors

Unbiased feedback is key to staying relevant, accessible, and successful — however that looks for you

  • Measure the customer experience with NPS scores and ratings

  • Improve an existing product or feature from direct customer feedback

  • Improve purchasing conversions by learning what your customers want

Be the first to test out
Crazy Egg Surveys.
Sign up for early access!

Accessible Surveys

Our surveys meet all 61 criteria of the WCAG AAA standards – so you can be confident of reaching your entire visitor base.

  • Colors automatically adjust to meet or exceed contrast requirements

  • Keyboard users rejoyce! Our surveys are easy to navigate and submit by keyboard.

  • Customizable Design

    Adjust the colors and choose between light and dark themes to match your banding.

  • Unlimited Surveys

    Create as many surveys as you want to get the feedback you need.

  • No Storage Limits

    Your data — forever! Keep survey responses as long as you want with no time limit on storage.

Be the first to test out
Crazy Egg Surveys.
Sign up for early access!