Fast, intuitive
Web Analytics
Get real-time traffic reporting, without the
time-consuming configuration and confusing navigation.
Install in minutes
Just the traffic metrics you need, fast
One essential dashboard
Monitor your key traffic metrics in a single glance.
No report configuration needed.
Your most critical metrics & dimensions
Web Analytics focuses on 8 core metrics and 15 core segmentations to simplify your work.
Get usable takeaways, without the effort
✨ Top Insights automatically detects the most important patterns in your traffic data, then explains what specifically to do about it (in plain language).
No more squinting at graphs or digging through reports. Just helpful AI.
Analyze your segments in detail
For any dimension, quickly view your metrics in a simple data table format.
Getting started is easy
Set up in minutes
It takes just one of these steps to install Crazy Egg:
- Paste one code snippet into your website
- Select the Crazy Egg tag in Google Tag Manager
- Enable any of our integrations with Wordpress, Wix, Squarespace, Shopify, and more.
Reports are ready out-of-the-box
No more configuring reports from scratch.
Your dashboard populates in real time, as soon as tracking is successfully installed.
Insights that marketers can actually use
Website traffic monitoring
Quickly answer basic questions on your website’s performance.
Is traffic trending up or down? Are visitors spending more time on site? Are they using mobile or desktop?
Marketing attribution
Drill into which channels, regions, and campaigns are performing best.
See if particular segments have high engagement, or if they have suspicious bounce rates.
Conversion Rate Optimization
Find opportunities to increase traffic from high-performing channels — or improve engagement on low–performing pages.
Set up Conversion Tracking (included on all plans) to begin conducting funnel analysis.
More tools to get started with Crazy Egg
-
Conversion Analytics
Track how many visitors are taking action on your website – and see where they're converting:
- Button or link clicks
- Specific page views
- Form submissions
- Google, Meta, or TikTok ad pixels
- eCommerce conversions
- Custom event triggers
-
Website Surveys
Collect NPS ratings, qualitative feedback, and support requests directly from your website visitors.
Target visitors with Surveys based on their page URL, device type, behavior, and more.See more
-
Live Activity Tracking & Notifications
Monitor a feed of live activity on your website. See where pageviews, clicks, errors, and conversions are happening in real time.
Set up notifications by email, Slack, Zapier, or API for when you receive a certain Conversion or Survey response.See more