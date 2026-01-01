Instant Heatmaps.
100% free.
See where people click across your website. Spot which parts of each page get the most engagement.
Heatmaps show how your website's design affects visitor behavior
- Visualize what visitors are doing on each website page
- Pinpoint which buttons, links, and content get the most attention
- Find where pages are broken, missing things, or underperforming
Plus more free, essential tools for every website
Crazy Eggs free plan provides critical tools that every website owner needs,
no matter your size.
-
Web Analytics
Get the numbers on how many visitors you're getting, and where they're coming from.
All in one simplified dashboard.
-
Conversion Analytics
See where visitors are converting on your website:
- Button or link clicks
- Specific page views
- Form submissions
- Google, Meta, or TikTok ad pixels
- eCommerce conversions
- Custom event triggers
-
Surveys for Websites
Get fast feedback on what your visitors are looking for. Directly on your website.
Design Surveys from scratch, or select from dozens of templates.
Upgrade to Heatmap Reports when you're ready
-
5 ways to visualize, segment, and export your data
See click and scroll activity in 5 different formats. All heatmap types are exportable.
- Click Maps
- Scroll Maps
- Confetti Maps
- Overlay Maps
- List Maps
-
Filter by audience segment or conversion event
Segment and export Heatmap data, based on 20+ audience filters covering:
- Date Range
- Traffic Source / UTM Parameters
- User Types
- Device
- Conversion Events
- Your Custom Variables
-
AI automatically finds and explains trends for you
AI Analysis finds patterns in heatmap data, then explains how to fix your website and improve engagement. All in simple language.
No need to figure out which questions to ask. AI Analysis proactively does the work for you.
-
What is Instant Heatmaps?
Instant Heatmaps is a free analytics tool for visualizing visitor behavior on your website. It shows where people are clicking on each webpage, which makes it easy to see which parts of the page are getting more attention (and which get ignored).
-
How much do Instant Heatmaps cost?
Instant Heatmaps is 100% free, and included in Crazy Egg's free plan. No credit card is required to sign up.
-
What else do I get on Crazy Egg's free plan?
Crazy Egg's free plan includes several other features to help website owners understand who's visiting their website, and what they're looking for:
- Web Analytics - Quickly get the numbers on how many visitors you're getting, and where they're coming from. All reports are pre-designed for you, and exportable.
- Conversion Analytics - Track how many visitors are taking high-value actions on your website — and see where they're converting.
- Live Activity Feed - Monitor what visitors are doing on your website, in real time.
- Website Surveys - Get fast feedback on what your visitors are looking for. By popping up surveys directly on your website.
-
What is the difference between Instant Heatmaps and Heatmap Reports?
Instant Heatmaps are ideal for website owners just getting started with heatmaps. Once Crazy Egg is installed on your website, it automatically starts creating heatmaps on all pages where there's click data. Tracking is limited based on daily traffic, and only includes recent traffic. But Instant Heatmaps are convenient to use, and 100% free.
Heatmap Reports (Snapshots) are a more powerful heatmapping tool for analyzing visitor behavior. For pages you select for tracking, they collect robust segmented historical data so you can understand deeply what's happening. They include:
- Five different heatmap types to better analyze click, scroll, and conversion activity.
- Filtering based on date range, audience segmentation, and conversion events.
- Ability to export data to PDF, PNG, CSV, or AI tools.
- Option to combine multiple pages into a Heatmap Report.
- AI Analysis to quickly understand trends in heatmap data.
Heatmap Reports are only available on paid plans. See pricing options here.
-
How do I set up Instant Heatmaps?
It takes just one of these steps to install Crazy Egg:
- Paste one javascript code snippet into your website
- Select the Crazy Egg tag in Google Tag Manager
- Enable any of our integrations with Wordpress, Wix, Squarespace, Shopify, and more.
After this, you will be able to access all of your Instant Heatmaps from the Web Analytics tool in your Crazy Egg account.
-
Will installing Crazy Egg slow down my site?
Nope! The Crazy Egg Javascript code snippet is asynchronous, so it won't slow down site speed or performance for your visitors or customers.
We’ve optimized it to support all of Crazy Egg’s features, while keeping impact on your website to an absolute minimum.
-
What data limits do Instant Heatmaps have?
Instant Heatmaps retains data for the last 30 days of visitor activity across all pages. For each website domain, it tracks clicks from up to 1,000 sessions per day.
-
What do I get when I upgrade from Crazy Egg’s free plan to a paid plan?
Crazy Egg’s paid plans include multiple easy-to-use tools for understanding what visitors do on your website, and experimenting with what will improve engagement or conversions:
- Heatmap Reports - Powerful heatmaps that visualize, segment, and analyze visitor behavior in depth.
- Session Recordings - Filterable, AI-summarized recordings of actual visitors using your website.
- Errors Tracking - Get detailed website error reports, with relevant Session Recordings included to reproduce the issue.
- A/B Testing - Launch experiments to see which website improvements drive more conversions, with or without needing to code.
- Popup CTAs - Quickly add customizable banners or popups on top of any webpage, testing which messages get visitors interested.
-
Do Instant Heatmaps work on pages behind a login or password-protected?
Yes!
-
Is Instant Heatmaps GDPR and HIPAA compliant?
At Crazy Egg, protecting your data and your visitors' privacy is a top priority. We follow industry-standard security practices and comply with major privacy regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA.
- Data Protection — All data is encrypted in transit, stored securely, and access is strictly limited.
- Privacy Controls — Sensitive information (like passwords, credit card numbers, or personal form entries) is never captured, and we provide tools to mask fields and anonymize IP addresses.
- Transparency — Crazy Egg does not sell customer data or track users across websites. Data is only used to provide insights for your own site.
- Compliance — Customers can sign our Data Processing Agreement (DPA) to support GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and other obligations.