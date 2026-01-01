Website analytics and surveys. Free.
See what’s happening on your website, and what you should do next.
No credit card required • Install in minutes
Everything your website needs to get started
Traffic & Conversion Analytics
Get the numbers on how many visitors you're getting, and where they're coming from.
All in one simplified dashboard.See Web Analytics
Instant Heatmaps
Generate fast, real-time heatmaps to visualize where visitors click on every page.
Spot which content gets the most attention, and where pages are underperforming.See Instant Heatmaps
Live Activity Feed
Monitor what visitors are doing on your website, in real time.
See which pages they're visiting, and where they're converting to potential customers.See Live Activity Feed
Website Surveys
Get fast feedback on what your visitors are looking for. Directly on your website.
Design Surveys from scratch, or select from dozens of templates.See Surveys
Getting started is easy
Set up in minutes
It takes just one of these steps to install Crazy Egg:
- Paste one code snippet into your website
- Select the Crazy Egg tag in Google Tag Manager
- Enable any of our integrations with Wordpress, Wix, Squarespace, Shopify, and more.
Guidance baked in
Based on context from 131,000+ domains, Crazy Egg’s AI analyzes your data to recommend specifically where you should improve on your website.
Make real progress
Easy-to-use tools. Actual usable insights from data. Make changes without coding.
Everything you need to get moving, no matter your skill level.
Plus more features, for when you’re ready to upgrade
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Website Heatmaps
See where visitors are interacting with your site, so you can optimize your page designs.See Heatmaps
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Session Recordings
Watch where users go on your website (and where they get stuck).See Recordings
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A/B Testing
Learn which page designs and messaging perform best at driving conversions.See A/B Testing
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Popup CTAs
Quickly highlight offers and test new messaging with a dynamic popup.See CTAs
Clarity for your website. Confidence for what’s next.
Get started with free website analytics and survey tools today. Totally free.
Frequently asked questions
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What is Crazy Egg?
Crazy Egg is a website analytics platform. It tracks and analyzes visitor behavior, so you can improve the user experience, increase your conversion rates, and boost your bottom line.
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Who is Crazy Egg for?
Anyone with a website will find Crazy Egg valuable.
Some of our most common users include:
- Entrepreneurs and small business owners
- Customer acquisition and demand generation professionals
- Growth marketers
- Agencies (SEO, paid advertising, design)
- Ecommerce companies
- Education
- Lead gen/professional service businesses
- UX and UI designers
- People frustrated by Google Analytics
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How do I install Crazy Egg on my website?
You can install Crazy Egg by copying and pasting one piece of code into your website settings (at the top of the <head> section).
Find this piece of code by logging into your account, then clicking “Install Crazy Egg” in the sidebar. No technical knowledge required. (You can also ask a developer friend for help.)
Doing this takes just three minutes.
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Can I install Crazy Egg by integrating with other website platforms?
Yes! Here's a list of supported integrations:
- Drupal
- Google Tag Manager
- Joomla
- Magento
- Segment
- Shopify
- Squarespace
- Wix
- WordPress
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What data security and privacy protection does Crazy Egg provide?
At Crazy Egg, protecting your data and your visitors' privacy is a top priority. We follow industry-standard security practices and comply with major privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.
- Data Protection - All data is encrypted in transit, stored securely, and access is strictly limited.
- Privacy Controls - Sensitive information (like passwords, credit card numbers, or personal form entries) is never captured, and we provide tools to mask fields and anonymize IP addresses.
- Transparency - Crazy Egg does not sell customer data or track users across websites. Data is only used to provide insights for your own site.
- Compliance - Customers can sign our Data Processing Agreement (DPA) to support GDPR and CCPA obligations.
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Does Crazy Egg share data with 3rd parties?
No, Crazy Egg does not sell or share data with 3rd parties.
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Is Crazy Egg GDPR compliant?
Yes, Crazy Egg is GDPR compliant. If you require a DPA please email [email protected].
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Will Crazy Egg slow down my website?
Nope! The Crazy Egg Javascript is asynchronous, so it won't slow down site speed or performance for your visitors or customers.