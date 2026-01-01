Data in. Better page out.
We use Crazy Egg's behavior tools: Heatmaps, Scroll Maps, and Session Recordings. We find exactly where your page is losing people and provide guidance on a new version.
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1
User behavior audit
We set up Crazy Egg on your page and collect behavior data: Heatmaps, Scroll Maps, and Session Recordings. No setup expertise required on your end.
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2
Diagnosis
We look at where visitors drop off, what they click, and what they ignore. We identify the 5 to 8 highest-leverage changes on the page.
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3
New page built
Our team writes new copy, restructures the layout, and delivers a production-ready page. Not a mockup. Not a deck. A page you can ship.