Conversion Rate Optimization for teams who can't afford to guess

Most pages are losing half their visitors before they reach the
offer. Here's how to find out exactly where.

We audit your page using behavior data, identify the specific friction points, and rebuild the page. You see exactly where engagement improves and how much conversions increased.

Get a Page Analysis

Send the URL. We'll send back 3 specific things to fix. No commitment required.

Proof on our own page

  • 55.7%

    Control CVR

  • 80.6%

    Variant CVR

  • +45%

    Lift from 8 changes

We ran this on the Crazy Egg Web Analytics page.
🚀 The winning variant is live now.

What page data usually reveals

  • The CTA is below where people stop scrolling

    Most visitors never reach the button. Moving it above the fold consistently outperforms any copy change you could make.

  • Features are leading instead of outcomes

    Visitors don't care what the product does. They care what changes for them. Feature-first pages consistently underperform benefit-first pages.

  • Social proof is passive

    “Used by 300,000 websites” means less than “300,000 websites stopped losing visitors this way.”

    Same fact, different conversion rate.

  • The page can't be scanned

    Visitors scan before they read. If the page structure doesn't reward scanning with clear headers, visual hierarchy, and whitespace, they leave before they read a word.

What we do

Data in. Better page out.

We use Crazy Egg's behavior tools: Heatmaps, Scroll Maps, and Session Recordings. We find exactly where your page is losing people and provide guidance on a new version.

  • 1

    User behavior audit

    We set up Crazy Egg on your page and collect behavior data: Heatmaps, Scroll Maps, and Session Recordings. No setup expertise required on your end.

  • 2

    Diagnosis

    We look at where visitors drop off, what they click, and what they ignore. We identify the 5 to 8 highest-leverage changes on the page.

  • 3

    New page built

    Our team writes new copy, restructures the layout, and delivers a production-ready page. Not a mockup. Not a deck. A page you can ship.

proof

We ran this on the Crazy Egg web analytics page first

Before offering this service to anyone, we ran the full process on crazyegg.com/web-analytics: audit, redesign, and A/B test.

Eight changes. One test. Here's what happened.

  • before
    55.7% Control signup CVR
    176 views  98 signups
  • after 8 changes
    +45%
    Lift from 8
    changes
    80.6% Variant signup CVR
    124 views  100 signups

    🚀 This winning variant is now the live page on Crazy Egg's website.

The behavior data comes from
Crazy Egg

Crazy Egg's Heatmaps, Scroll Maps, and Session Recordings show exactly how visitors interact with your page. That data is what we build the redesign from. Not assumptions.

If you're not running Crazy Egg yet, we'll set it up as part of the audit. If you are, we start using your data right away.

Get a Page Analysis
pricing

Expertise backed by data.
Transparent pricing.

Get exactly the optimizations you're paying for, whether it's analysis or a whole new page design. No monthly retainers, just results.

  • audit
     

    $249/page

    Page Content Audit

    We look at your page and send back the 5 highest-leverage improvements, ranked by expected conversion impact.

    • 5 specific, prioritized improvements
    • Ranked by expected impact
    • Delivered within 48 hours
    • No commitment, no follow-up pitch
  • data analysis
    Starting at

    $749*/page

    Page Content + Behavioral Analysis

    We set-up Crazy Egg, collect 2 weeks of behavior data, and deliver a written diagnosis with 8 to 12 prioritized changes and the reasoning behind each one. Your team implements.

    • Crazy Egg set-up on your page
    • 2 weeks of Heatmap, Scroll, and Session data
    • Written diagnosis: 8 to 12 ranked changes
    • Rationale for every recommendation
    • Yours to implement or hand-off
  • new page design
    Starting at

    $2,500*/page

    Page Content + Data Analysis + New Design

    We conduct a Behavioral analysis, then deliver a list of 8-12 prioritized changes. You approve the ones you want. Then we design an optimized page for you.

    • Crazy Egg set-up on your page
    • 2 weeks of Heatmap, Scroll, and Session data
    • Written diagnosis: 8 to 12 ranked changes
    • You approve each optimization
    • We design a new page for you
  • enterprise
     

    Let's talk

    Custom

    We'll design a CRO services package based on your organization's needs.

    • Custom packages available

* Discounts available for customers on a Crazy Egg annual plan.

Frequently asked questions

The direct answers

  • Do I need to already have behavior data on my page?

    No. If you don't have Crazy Egg running, we'll set it up during the audit phase. We typically collect 1 to 2 weeks of data before making changes. If you already have data, we start immediately.

  • What does a data analysis cost?

    The Data Analysis starts at $749 per page and includes the audit and behavioral analysis. We set up Crazy Egg, collect 2 weeks of behavior data, and deliver a written diagnosis with 8 to 12 prioritized changes. See the pricing section for details.

  • What do I get at the end of a data analysis?

    A production-ready page, a plain-English write-up of what changed and why. You own everything. We hand over the page, the data, and a full explanation.

  • What kinds of pages does this work for?

    Landing pages, product pages, pricing pages, and any page where the goal is a specific action: signup, purchase, contact, or download. Pages with real traffic get faster results because we have more behavior data to work from.

Send us the URL. We'll find
what's holding the page back.

No commitment. Submit your URL and we'll send back 3 specific, prioritized improvements within hours.

Get a Page Analysis