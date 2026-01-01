The integration sends your existing Google Analytics 4 (GA4) data into Crazy Egg’s Web Analytics feature. This means you can use Web Analytics without having to install Crazy Egg directly on your website.

It also means that you can view your existing Google Analytics data in Crazy Egg’s interface, instead of having to keep using GA4 to view historical data from the past.

The integration is helpful for any website owner or marketer who’s frustrated with Google Analytics 4 (GA4), and wants an easier way to get the reports they need while still continuing to work with the historical traffic data they already have in GA4.