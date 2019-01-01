It's a new day for website improvement …

In the old days you had to invite people to your office and watch them use your site. We all know that forced experience didn't provide an accurate picture of how your real visitors were using your site.

Those days are gone thankfully! With Crazy Egg Recordings, you can watch your users click, scroll, and navigate just as if you were standing right beside them. The added benefit is you're not breathing down their necks.