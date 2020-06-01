Crazy Egg for
Education

You want to help people find information, submit their contact details, and communicate with you quickly. You can accomplish these goals by using real-life visitor data to analyze your site traffic and identify areas of opportunity for improvement.

Since 2005 our website optimization tools have helped education customers provide a streamlined and engaging mobile and desktop visitor experience. Try us out for 30 days, completely free.

Optimize Your Site Design By User Goals

Get To Know Your Site Visitors

Our visual heatmaps, scrollmaps, referral traffic and audience demographic reports show you where people are paying attention, getting frustrated, completing your desired action, and missing the mark.

With 22 filters at your fingertips, you have the ability to dig into your customer segments, identify who your most valuable site visitors are, and understand what referral sources they came from.

Give People A Positive Online Experience

Whether your goal is to inform, give answers, boost engagement, or prove member services, you want your visitors to be able to navigate your site quickly and easily.

With Crazy Egg’s session recordings, you can monitor visitor interaction in real-time and identify any design issues that may be stopping your site visitors from leaving satisfied.

Google Analytics shows you what people are doing on your education site(s). Crazy Egg will show you why, in seconds!

Armed with visual proof of how people are interacting with your content, you can put those observations into action with our intuitive, easy to use A/B Testing tool.

“Go check out Crazy Egg. We use their tools for all of our SEO clients to understand how visitors are interacting with their site.”

Flying V Group Digital Marketing

Rob Fahrion

Partner | Flying V Group Digital Marketing

