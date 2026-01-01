What Can You Expect When You Sign Up For Crazy Egg? How About Some Case Studies To Find Out!

“We just rebuilt our website for a second (really third) time within the last year and a half but only started implementing Crazy Egg in September. This has been a big key in showing us how our users are liking the new layout and site. With this product I love being able to see if the users are trying to click on our lead magnets that we put so much work into, how much of the page they're actually reading or viewing, what items they may try to click on that aren't clickable, and so on. It makes my job easier as the web designer to better create the flow of the site for them.”

Kelsey S

Web Designer