What Can You Expect When You Sign Up For Crazy Egg? How About Some Case Studies To Find Out!

What Can You Expect When You Sign Up
Simple. Fast. Easy. Here’s what just a few people are saying about their experience with our website optimization tools.
“I use this repeatedly every time I make a home page design change”
Watch bestselling author Tim Ferriss talk about how he identifies the most profitable segment of his audience using the Crazy Egg Confetti report.
Don't Just Take Our Word For It
Here's Crazy Egg In Action
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Case Study
How North Face Scored 21% More Checkout Clicks by Moving a Single ButtonRead story
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Case Study
How HubSpot Lifted Landing Page Conversions 16-28% by Deleting Their Own Nav BarRead story
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Case Study
How Miller and Smith Used Crazy Egg to Create an Actionable Plan to Improve Website UsabilityRead story
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Case Study
How WallMonkeys increased their conversion rate by 550% using Crazy Egg's heatmaps and A/B testing toolsRead story
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Case Study
How Sendible Switched to Crazy Egg to Save 10+ Hours per Month and Gained Unparalleled Insights Into Website User BehaviorRead story
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Case Study
How Crazy Egg’s heatmaps and scrollmaps allow Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty to optimize the 100+ sites that they run across the globeRead story
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Case Study
How Crazy Egg Helped Happy Trail Save Over $90,000 in Sales Over Four MonthsRead story
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Case Study
How Crazy Egg’s User Recordings helped Intuit find escape hatches in their conversion funnelRead story
Improve the shopping experience. Increase your revenue.
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“If you need to figure out which elements of a Web page are getting clicks, and measure versions against one another, Crazy Egg is the answer. This simple software program only does a couple things, but it does them exceedingly well in an ultra easy to use fashion that puts it in the same ‘why isn’t all software this good’ category with Basecamp, iphone, and Conceptshare.”
Jay Baer
Founder of Convince and Convert
“We just rebuilt our website for a second (really third) time within the last year and a half but only started implementing Crazy Egg in September. This has been a big key in showing us how our users are liking the new layout and site. With this product I love being able to see if the users are trying to click on our lead magnets that we put so much work into, how much of the page they're actually reading or viewing, what items they may try to click on that aren't clickable, and so on. It makes my job easier as the web designer to better create the flow of the site for them.”
Kelsey S
Web Designer
“It's very easy to use, just a little bit of code needs to be added to your website or landing page software and you can use it over and over. This tool, especially the scrollmap, helped show us where people are dropping off on a landing page and what sections need to be removed or improved.”
Renee P
Small Business Owner
“I used Crazy Egg and found that most people only scroll down through 30 percent of my posts. Eek! I now offer bonuses at the top of all my most popular posts. For readers to access the bonus, they have to submit their email addresses first.”
Noah Kagan
Founder of Sumo
Tim Ferriss, bestselling author of The 4-Hour Work Week, uses Confetti reports every time he redesigns a page.
Here's a short clip of Tim talking about how he identifies the most profitable segment of his audience using the Crazy Egg Confetti report to see exactly where people are clicking.