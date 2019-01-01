Opting Out

I am a Crazy Egg customer and I want to opt-out
If you have a Crazy Egg account and wish to completely opt-out of Crazy Egg’s services:
- 1. Log in to your Crazy Egg account.
- 2. Using the left navigation, hover over Account and select Your profile.
- 3. Scroll to the bottom of your Profile page and click Delete account.
Once you complete these steps, we will cancel all active subscription(s). We will also permanently delete all of your data from our systems within 28 days.
To further delete any tracked data, you way also wish to complete the steps under I want to opt-out of anonymous tracking below.
I want to opt-out of anonymous tracking
Want us to delete all anonymous data we’ve collected from you during your visit to www.crazyegg.com, crazyegg.com/blog or help.crazyegg.com? No problem!
We don't have any anonymous marketing information collected for your current browser.
If you used a different browser (such as on your mobile device) to visit www.crazyegg.com, crazyegg.com/blog, or help.crazyegg.com you'll need to visit this page on each device to erase any anonymous marketing information we have collected.
I don’t want to be tracked by Crazy Egg
Crazy Egg does not collect information through our customers' websites for any advertising purposes, nor do we collect any personally identifiable information via customers' sites. However, you may not wish to be tracked by Crazy Egg in any way. Follow the steps below to opt out of tracking.
Good to know:
- You will need to do this for each browser you use.
- If you’ve previously visited sites that use Crazy Egg, you will need to ask those sites to delete any data they may have collected about you.
Chrome• Firefox• Internet Explorer• Edge• Safari• Opera
Chrome
- Click the menu button .
- Choose
Settings.
- Type do not track into the search field and press enter.
- Ensure that the option labeled
Send a "Do Not Track" request with your browsing trafficis checked.
Firefox
- Click the menu button .
- Choose
Preferences.
- Click
Privacy.
- Ensure the option labeled
Request that sites not track youis checked.
Internet Explorer
Edge
- Click the
•••menu.
- Choose
Settings.
- Under
Advanced settings, click
View advanced settings.
- Under
Privacy and services, ensure that the option labeled
Send Do Not Track requestsis on.
Safari
- From the
Safarimenu, choose
Preferences....
- Click the
Privacytab.
- Ensure that the option labeled
Ask websites not to track meis checked.
Opera
- On Windows, choose
Preferencesfrom the
Settingsmenu.
- On Mac, choose
Preferences...from the
Operamenu.
- Type do not track into the search field and press enter.
- Ensure the option labeled
Send a 'Do Not Track' request with your browsing trafficis checked.