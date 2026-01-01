Your FREE expert for a faster, AI-ready website.

Free regular Page Speed Audits catches problems before visitors or AI agents do. Crazy Egg AI explains what matters and helps your team fix it.

  • Nothing to install
  • Results within minutes
  • No credit card required
Crazy Egg Page Speed dashboard showing website status, performance scores, and an AI explanation

From one URL to clear next steps

  • Choose what to monitor

    Add the pages that matter most. There is no Page Speed code to install or configuration to manage.

    2 minutes

  • Catch changes automatically

    Weekly Lighthouse checks build a 25-run history, so regressions and improvements are easy to spot.

    Automatic

  • Let AI prioritize the work

    Get plain-language summaries and suggested fixes for faster experiences and better agent readiness.

    Clear next steps

Trusted by marketing teams improving 449,000+ websites for people and AI agents

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From signal to suggested fix.

Page Speed run history comparing weekly performance scores and changes

We catch issues early

Automatic Lighthouse audits run every week, with manual audits available every 30 minutes.

See what changed before slower pages affect customers, search visibility, or AI agents.

We find what matters

We analyze the results and prioritize the biggest opportunities.

Focus on the changes that will have the greatest impact on your site.

Prioritized Page Speed recommendations with estimated performance savings
Crazy Egg AI explaining Page Speed audit results in plain language

AI explains it

Get plain-language summaries and clear guidance.

Understand what changed, why it matters, and what to fix first.

You make the changes

We show you exactly what to fix.

You or your team implement the improvements.

Page Speed recommendation with implementation guidance and affected resources

One report for every question.

What you get
Lighthouse by hand
Crazy Egg Page Speed
When it runs
When you remember
Weekly, automatically
History
Whatever you screenshotted
25 runs per page, with history
Pages covered
One tab at a time
Every page you configure
Desktop and mobile
Two separate runs
Both, side by side
Fix guidance
Raw audit text
AI fix for each opportunity
Run-level read-out
You write it
AI summary per run
Cost
Free, plus your time
Free, bundled in your plan

Ready for people. Ready for agents.

Real users and AI agents experience your site differently. We check both, so you're ready for what's next.

Human visitors

  • Real browsers
  • Multiple devices
  • Real-world conditions

Your website

AI agents

  • Agents, Browsing
  • Structured content
  • Easy to understand

  • Performance score: 60 out of 100

  • Accessibility score: 84 out of 100

  • Best Practices score: 79 out of 100

  • SEO score: 90 out of 100

  • Agentic Browsing score: 76 out of 100

Answers first. Audit detail
when you need it.

Get plain language insights from Crazy Egg AI, then explore the full Lighthouse data.

  • What changed?

    A larger hero image and some unused JavaScript increased load time.

  • Why it matters

    A faster site improves user experience, search performance, and helps AI agents crawl and understand your content.

  • What to fix first

    Compress your hero image, remove unused JavaScript, and serve images in next-gen formats.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Got more questions?

  • Is this really free?

    Yes. Page Speed is bundled with every Crazy Egg plan at no extra cost, including during your trial. There is no per-scan charge and no separate Page Speed plan to buy.

    Weekly scans, history, AI fixes, agent-readiness checks, and AI run summaries are all included.

  • How often do scans run?

    Crazy Egg runs an automatic Lighthouse audit every week for each page you configure, building a 25-run history so you can spot regressions and improvements over time.

    Need an answer sooner? You can start a manual audit every 30 minutes.

  • Is it the same Lighthouse everyone else uses?

    Yes. Page Speed uses Lighthouse audits for familiar performance, accessibility, best-practices, and SEO scores. Crazy Egg adds ongoing history, side-by-side desktop and mobile results, AI explanations, and an agentic-browsing check.

  • Does scanning slow down my site?

    No Page Speed code is added to your pages. Audits run against the public page you configure, so visitors and AI agents do not carry extra work while browsing your site.

  • What is the agentic-browsing check?

    It highlights technical and content issues that can make your site harder for AI agents to browse, interpret, and use. You get a dedicated score alongside the standard Lighthouse categories, plus guidance on what to improve.

  • How accurate are the AI fix suggestions?

    Suggestions are grounded in the audit results and the opportunities detected on your page. Crazy Egg AI turns raw Lighthouse findings into plain-language priorities and practical next steps, while your team stays in control of every change.

  • Can I use it alongside my other Crazy Egg reports?

    Yes. Use Page Speed with Heatmaps, Recordings, Web Analytics, and Conversion Analytics to connect technical performance with visitor behavior and business outcomes. That helps you prioritize fixes that improve both human and AI-agent experiences.

  • How many pages can I track?

    You choose which pages to monitor, with availability based on your Crazy Egg plan. Every configured page gets its own scheduled audits, desktop and mobile results, history, AI summaries, and suggested fixes.

Catch slow pages before people or AI agents do

  • Nothing to install
  • Results within minutes
  • No credit card required