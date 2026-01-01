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The Story

North Face wanted to grow their rewards program. Naturally, they placed a massive rewards banner right above the checkout button on the cart page. Sounds smart, right? What better place to guarantee visibility for their rewards program?

But the heatmap told a different story.

It revealed that visitors were rampantly clicking on the banner and skipping the checkout button. Did the banner help grow the rewards program? Yes. But at the expense of noticeably lower checkout conversions.

The team decided to confirm their insight with an A/B test.

Version A (the old layout) had the rewards banner in the original location. Version B moved the checkout button above the rewards banner.

The result? Clicks on the checkout button shot up by 21%, and overall conversions jumped 12%!

They were able to keep the rewards banner, continue to grow the rewards program, and do so without accidentally harming their checkout conversions.

That's the power of heatmaps and A/B testing.

Why it worked

Attention is a finite resource. On a high intent page like a shopping cart, anything that competes with your primary Call to Action (CTA) is costing you revenue.

It is very easy to accidentally split attention with the primary CTA and harm conversion rates.

Aggregate data will never show you this friction. Crazy Egg heatmaps surface the hidden competition so you can launch A/B tests you already know will win.