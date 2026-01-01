How HubSpot Lifted Landing Page Conversions 16-28% by Deleting Their Own Nav Bar

The links that best practices recommend are the same links pushing buyers away.

The Story

HubSpot did what every marketing playbook tells you to do. They kept the navigation bar, the footer links, and the social share buttons on every landing page. Best practice, right? Give visitors options. Reinforce the brand. Build trust through consistency.

But what if all these choices were reducing conversions?

They ran an A/B test on five of their busiest landing pages. The data wasn't subtle. Many of the links were distractions, harming conversions. The "best practice" was leaking conversions on the exact pages it was supposed to help.

So they stripped them. Same five pages. No navigation. No footer links. No social share buttons.

The result? Conversions surged by 16% to 28% on middle-of-funnel pages designed to showcase HubSpot software and facilitate sales connections.

Top-of-funnel pages, featuring free resources aimed at lead acquisition and providing marketing solutions, experienced a modest conversion lift of 0-4%.

The lesson: navigation helps when people are browsing. Navigation hurts when they are ready to act.

HubSpot

Why it worked

Every link on a landing page is a way out. When visitor intent is high, exits cost you conversions. The right design depends on the funnel stage: keep navigation for exploration pages, strip it for decision pages.

Aggregate analytics will tell you the page converts. They will not tell you that one in three of your most ready buyers escaped through the navigation before they ever saw your Call to Action (CTA). Crazy Egg shows you those exits, before they cost you another demo.

A test plan you don't have to write

HubSpot's win came from three ingredients: trustworthy data, a clean test, and a takeaway worth acting on. Crazy Egg delivers all three.

  • Maps every leak on your landing pages

    Crazy Egg captures every click and scroll, segments by traffic source and device, and pinpoints which elements earn attention and which ones lose it.

  • Delivers a report you can ship from

    Crazy Egg compiles every finding into a structured report ranked by impact. You stay in control of what ships.

  • Drafts the tests

    Based on what it finds, Crazy Egg builds the A/B variants for you. A simpler page, a new layout, a different CTA. You review. You approve. It ships.

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