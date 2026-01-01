See what your visitors actually do
Heatmaps show you exactly where people click, scroll, and stop paying attention on each website page.
So you can fix what's broken, and focus on the content that converts.
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Crazy Egg heatmap report lets you see what people care about on a website.
It’s a great way to learn how people are interacting with your site, making it easy for you to learn what visitors want, without getting bogged down in the details.
Use this information to make improvements to your website that are backed by data, and not by hunches or outdated best practices.
Get click data from your website visitors
The heatmap report uses click data to show you which parts of a web page are attracting the most attention. The more clicks an area receives, the brighter (or hotter) its color will be.
Figure out why people are leaving your website
No matter what precautions you’ve taken, visitors will inevitably encounter usability issues with your website.
They’ll click on things that aren’t links, while also failing to recognize website elements that are actually meant to be clicked on.
Since the Heatmap report lets you identify what people are (and aren’t) clicking on, you can use this data to identify such issues and improve usability.
All you need to do is review the data, and then do what the data is telling you to do.
"If you haven't used a tool like Crazy Egg in the past, you're about to be blown away. The data that you can get from this tool is crazy helpful and a little scary! You can use the heatmap data to adjust content, landing pages, conversion funnels, and so much more."
Chris C
Director of Operations | Lead Gen Agency
More ways Crazy Egg helps to improve your website
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Surveys
Valuable real-time feedback direct from your customers
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Recordings
Watch exactly how your customers use your website, and where they get stuck
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A/B Testing
Validate your ideas and know exactly what works best for your customers
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Errors Tracking
We’ll let you know when errors occur, and show where and how they happen
Try Crazy Egg tools for free
Free 30 day trial • Cancel anytime