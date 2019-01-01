Our values are integral to Crazy Egg. They:
- Won't change regardless of circumstance
- Help guide every decision, small or big
- Determine who and how we work with people
Simplicity
Can it be done simpler?
- Our company: minimizes management and bureaucracy
- Our products: provide the easiest possible solution to meet 80% of the use cases
- Our team: strives to simplify everything they do
Integrity
Doing what you say you will.
- Our company: does the right thing for our employees and customers even at the expense of profits
- Our products: are reliable and trustworthy
- Our team: follows through on commitments
Self-Motivation
Don't wait for someone to tell you to act.
- Our company: looks for new opportunities before we need to
- Our products: are constantly improving
- Our team: acts indepenently to put in 100% effort even when no one is watching
Helping Others Succeed
Focus on the needs of the people we serve.
- Our company: exists to serve our customers and team members
- Our products: are designed from the customer's perspective - not ours
- Our team: helps each other reach personal goals
Forward Thinking
Will this still work tomorrow?
- Our company: focuses on sustainable growth through data-driven experiments
- Our products: evolve to meet tomorrow's needs
- Our team: favors long-term solutions over short-term solutions