Know Where Visitors Are Leaving Your Webpage
Better yet, know exactly where to put your calls-to-action!
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Are your landing pages too long?
Or are they not long enough?
The Scrollmap can help you determine the ideal landing page length for maximum conversions.
The Scrollmap will show you how far visitors scroll on your most important webpages. This is a helpful insight when it comes to figuring out where to put your sign-up buttons, forms, and other important calls-to-action.
Find your webpage's sweet spot
The spot that most of your visiting eyeballs scroll to is usually a great place for a juicy call-to-action. Scrollmap will show you that ideal location.
Easy-to-understand color-coded gradient
No need to dig through data or cryptic reports. Just spot the regions that are the whitest-hot to know where the majority of people scroll to.
Ideal for mobile webpages
Nothing can kill a mobile conversion faster than an endlessly long web or landing page. Scrollmap is perfect for those trying to optimize conversions on mobile phones and tablets.