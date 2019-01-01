Remove the Trap Doors That Distract Visitors from the Goal with a Website Overlay Tool.

How is the web Overlay Report different from the Heatmap Report?

The Overlay Report isolates webpage elements and provides click data in the form of total clicks and percentage of clicks for each element.

Heatmaps show "heat signature" regions where visitors and users click on a webpage by coloring the regions. White regions are areas of heavy click density, whereas blue regions represent areas of sparse clicks. These regions may overlap with other page elements, and therefore the Heatmap Report is not intended to be an accurate click-per-element analysis.

The Heatmap Report was designed to make visitor and user click analysis quick and easily digestible.