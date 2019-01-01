Remove the Trap Doors That Distract Visitors from the Goal with a Website Overlay Tool.

Website overlay tool FAQ
How is the web Overlay Report different from the Heatmap Report?
The Overlay Report isolates webpage elements and provides click data in the form of total clicks and percentage of clicks for each element.
Heatmaps show "heat signature" regions where visitors and users click on a webpage by coloring the regions. White regions are areas of heavy click density, whereas blue regions represent areas of sparse clicks. These regions may overlap with other page elements, and therefore the Heatmap Report is not intended to be an accurate click-per-element analysis.
The Heatmap Report was designed to make visitor and user click analysis quick and easily digestible.
Is the Overlay Report color-coded as well?
Yes! Color-coding reports is a central theme here at Crazy Egg. With the Overlay Report, the plus (+) markers are color coded by click frequency. Blue plus (+) markers represent elements with the least number of clicks. "Warmer" colored plus (+) markers represent elements with more click volume.
Are there other metrics the web page Overlay Report displays?
The Overlay Report plus (+) markers will also display element metrics such as: New vs. Returning, Operating System, Browser, Country, Referrer, Window Width, Custom UTM variables, and more.