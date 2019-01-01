Crazy Egg website heatmap tool

Crazy Egg heatmap helps you figure out why people are leaving your website

No matter what precautions you’ve taken, visitors will inevitably encounter usability issues with your website.

They’ll click on things that aren’t links, while also failing to recognize website elements that are actually meant to be clicked on.

Since the Heatmap report lets you identify what people are (and aren’t) clicking on, you can use this data to identify such issues and improve usability.

All you need to do is review the data, and then do what the data is telling you to do.