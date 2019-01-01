List reports FAQ
How can I use the List report effectively with other Crazy Egg features?
You can use our Heatmap report to see areas of high click activity and then use the List report to know exactly how many clicks happened in each “hot” region of your web page. This will help you determine which area gets more clicks when two or more areas appear to have similar heat signatures.
Is the List report data exportable?
Yes, it is! You can download your List report data as a .CSV file. It will be emailed to the email address associated with your Crazy Egg account. Additionally, you can choose to download all your reports at once.
Can I try the List report for free?
Certainly! As a matter of fact, you can try the entire bundle of Crazy Egg feature for free.
