You'll Go Crazy Over
Confetti Website Click Reports!

Confetti shows you, with pinpoint accuracy, where people are clicking on your webpages.

Confetti website report - Website click and tap tracking

Confetti website click report is a powerful report that not only shows where people click, but also provides valuable insights as to how they use your webpage.

All visitors click, but the patterns in which they click and what they don't click on can tell you a lot about how your webpage communicates with them. By studying click patterns with the Confetti report, you'll learn how to craft an on-page experience that delights your visitors and increases your conversions and/or engagements.

Confetti report different colors for different traffic sources

Meet your click mapping metrics selector!

Easily switch between referring traffic sources, time to click, operating system and 17 other metrics to learn different on-page behaviors.

Crazy egg confetti click reports analytics custom campaign metrics

Set custom campaign variables as metrics

Yep - we're UTM parameter friendly :). See how people driven to your website from various campaigns behave - whether it's from paid advertising or an email campaign.

Crazy egg confetti website reports track click patterns

Track and identify click patterns with confetti analytics

Are people clicking on links and buttons that take them away from the webpage goal? Quickly learn what webpage elements are distracting your visitors from taking the actions that drive revenue.

Confetti reports FAQ

What metrics can I track with confetti click mapping?

Confetti is an analytics tool that tracks website clicks and mobile taps. You can select the following metrics:

  • New vs. Returning Visitors
  • Referrer (Referral Source)
  • Search Term
  • Search Engine
  • Country
  • Device Type
  • Operating System
  • Browser
  • Day of Week
  • Time of Day
  • Time to Click
  • Window Width
  • Campaign Name
  • Campaign Source
  • Campaign Medium
  • Campaign Term
  • Campaign Content
  • User Variables

Upon selecting any of the above metrics, your Confetti report will instantly re-populate with click data associated with the metric you've selected.

Can Confetti track clicks from mobile devices?

Yes! You can create specific reports to see click behavior for people who visit your site on their phones and even separate reports for people who visits your site on tablets. Regardless of whether you are currently using a responsive design or not.

What do the different colored confetti dots mean?

We color coded the Confetti report to show you how your clicks breakdown for the selected metric you're viewing. For example, if you selected the Country metric, each color would represent a visitor from a different nation.

How should I use confetti click reports?

Honestly, the best thing to do is pour yourself a cup of your favorite beverage and get prepared to spend some time in your Confetti report. Go through each metric and carefully review the click patterns. You'll be surprised at how many insights you'll gather about your visitors. The best part of this report is it's 100% visual, so learning about your user behavior comes quickly.

Find out where your visitors are getting stuck with confetti click reports.

