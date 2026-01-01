Confetti is a powerful report that not only shows where people click, but also provides valuable insights as to how they use your webpage.

All visitors click, but the patterns in which they click and what they don't click on can tell you a lot about how your webpage communicates with them. By studying click patterns with the Confetti report, you'll learn how to craft an on-page experience that delights your visitors and increases your conversions and/or engagements.