Confetti reports FAQ

What metrics can I track with confetti click mapping? Confetti is an analytics tool that tracks website clicks and mobile taps. You can select the following metrics: New vs. Returning Visitors

Referrer (Referral Source)

Search Term

Search Engine

Country

Device Type

Operating System

Browser

Day of Week

Time of Day

Time to Click

Window Width

Campaign Name

Campaign Source

Campaign Medium

Campaign Term

Campaign Content

User Variables Upon selecting any of the above metrics, your Confetti report will instantly re-populate with click data associated with the metric you've selected.

Can Confetti track clicks from mobile devices? Yes! You can create specific reports to see click behavior for people who visit your site on their phones and even separate reports for people who visits your site on tablets. Regardless of whether you are currently using a responsive design or not.

What do the different colored confetti dots mean? We color coded the Confetti report to show you how your clicks breakdown for the selected metric you're viewing. For example, if you selected the Country metric, each color would represent a visitor from a different nation.