Until You Can See, You’re Blind

When you look at your company’s website with a discerning eye, you may think you’re seeing the whole picture. Yet hidden on all your web pages, constantly accumulating and changing, are thousands of crucial data points that represent valuable insights which could improve your website’s success — and your revenue.

Wouldn’t it be amazing to reveal all this data? Now it’s possible. Like a pair of x-ray glasses, Crazy Egg lets you see exactly what people are doing on your website by overlaying their actions — as beautifully visualized data — directly on top of your web pages!

Once you unlock and visualize this data, such as where your visitors click most (and where they fail to click), you will begin to see new opportunities to design more effectively, streamline user flows, and apply optimizations that can dramatically raise your conversions and improve your UX.