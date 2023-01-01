Maximise your website’s potential with Goals
Tell us your goal and we will measure and help you enhance your website performance.
Effortlessly Monitor Your Website Goals with Our Tracking System
It can be easy to lose sight of your main website objectives. Let us help you not only keep them in focus, but continue to improve them.
By defining and tracking your website goals, you can:
Measure the effectiveness of your website
Goal tracking helps you understand how well your website is performing and where it needs improvement.
Identify areas for optimization
By monitoring your goal conversion rates, you can identify specific areas of your website that need optimization to improve your conversion rates.
Optimize user experience
By tracking your website goals, you can optimize your website's user experience to ensure visitors have a seamless experience and are more likely to convert.
Improve ROI
By measuring the effectiveness of your website and identifying areas for optimization, you can improve your ROI and maximize the return on your investment in your website.
Set up your Goal in less than 60 seconds
1. Define your goals
Use our easy to use goal wizard to define your goals.
For example: product sales, email sign-ups, or even if someone reaches a specific page on your website.
2. Drill into who is converting
Our features can help you paint a clearer picture of who is completing your goals, and even see how they complete them with Recordings.
3. Run A/B Tests against your goals
Test out new ways to help your customers reach your website goals, and see exactly which ideas work best.
Create as many goals as you want — we’ll track them all!
We’ll send you weekly goal insights
Creating goals is super easy with our simple goal wizard