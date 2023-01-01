By defining and tracking your website goals, you can:

Measure the effectiveness of your website

Goal tracking helps you understand how well your website is performing and where it needs improvement.

Identify areas for optimization

By monitoring your goal conversion rates, you can identify specific areas of your website that need optimization to improve your conversion rates.

Optimize user experience

By tracking your website goals, you can optimize your website's user experience to ensure visitors have a seamless experience and are more likely to convert.

Improve ROI

By measuring the effectiveness of your website and identifying areas for optimization, you can improve your ROI and maximize the return on your investment in your website.