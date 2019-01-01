Make your website better. Instantly.

Over 300,000 websites use Crazy Egg to improve what's working, fix what isn't and test new ideas.
Use our visual reports and individual session recordings to get to know your website visitors - where they're coming from, where they're navigating to, and where they're getting stuck - so you can make design changes with confidence.Start by analyzing your website
Make data-backed decisions that will impact your bottom line over time. With Crazy Egg A/B Testing , know with certainty you picked the correct content placement, color, image, or copy, so you can turn more visitors into customers.Start by analyzing your website
Create or modify content without the need for a developer! Our editing tools allow you to change the styles of elements like colors and fonts, or even hide them. Once you're ready, you can publish changes directly to your website.Start by analyzing your website
We’re here to help you improve what's working on your website, fix what isn't, and test new ideas.
Integrations with popular services like Shopify and Wordpress.
Add all of your team members free of charge.
Easy enough to get started, powerful enough to customize.
Start your FREE 30–day trial
Looks like you already have an account, sign-in here
Looks like you have a pending invitation, please follow the link in the email to complete sign-up. Contact our team if you didn't receive a email or need help.