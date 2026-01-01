Make your website better. Instantly.

See what's wrong with your website.
Over 449,000+ websites use Crazy Egg for Heatmaps, Recordings, A/B Testing, Web Analytics, and more.
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Integrations
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Heatmaps
See where visitors are interacting with your site, so you can focus on which page content performs best.
Visualize behavior using Heatmaps, Scrollmaps, Confetti Maps, and more.Explore Heatmaps
Session Recordings
Watch actual visitors use your website, to understand what drives their behavior.
See what parts of your website motivate them to engage, and which content is causing friction.Explore Session Recordings
A/B Testing
Launch experiments and learn how to drive more conversions on your website, no matter your skill level.Explore A/B Testing
Web Analytics
Get real-time traffic reporting, without the time-consuming configuration and confusing navigation.
See all your metrics in one simple dashboard, with AI-automated analysis and exportable data tables.Explore Web Analytics
Surveys
Get fast feedback on what your visitors are looking for, by deploying targeted Surveys right on your website.
Design your own custom question flow, or select from a library of 50+ templates.Explore Surveys
Popup CTAs
Quickly deploy buttons, popups, or sticky bars on top of existing pages.
See the click and conversion rates of each CTA, providing a convenient way to test new messages.Explore Popup CTAs
Getting started with Crazy Egg is easy
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Easy setup
Install with a single piece of code — or popular integrations like Google Tag Manager, Shopify, or WordPress.
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Unlimited seats
Add (or share data with) all of your team members, 100% free.
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Unlimited domains
Get analytics on as many websites as you need, no extra charge.