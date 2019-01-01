Crazy Egg vs. Clicktale

Heatmaps and visitor Recordings

Both Clicktale and Crazy Egg give you heatmaps showing mouse clicks, and scroll maps that show how far down your page visitors looked.

A3: @CrazyEgg was one of the best tools I have used to understand what and where users are engaging with a page. #seochat — Matthew Diehl (@matthewdiehl) January 14, 2016 How well is your #subscription website working? We love the @CrazyEgg heatmap for tracking user clicks. https://t.co/xEIgyf25d9 — Mequoda (@mequoda) March 4, 2017

If you’ve been using non-visual analytics tools, heatmaps can be a real eye-opener to how users really interact with your site.

But Crazy Egg goes further down that rabbit hole than Clicktale, with tools that provide more information in a simple, intuitive way.

@CrazyEgg beyond the website heatmap - I like the overlay and confetti tools — Simon Barrell (@SimonBarrell) December 19, 2013

Confetti report lets you see clicks by referral source, time, search terms and more. That’s way more detailed than a regular heatmap, but to interpret the report, you just look.

Overlay shows you the percentage of visitors that clicked specific assets on your page.

User Recordings

Recordings doesn’t just let you see what your visitors did. It lets you watch them do it, like you were looking over their shoulder. You can watch them pause, backtrack, double take and get lost in your conversion process. Even the best heatmap and click tracking tools can’t show you that.

Clicktale and Crazy Egg both have this facility. But we put a lot of work into making ours super accurate and efficient.

I'm really excited about this new @CrazyEgg feature. There's a ton of product research behind it since we're not the first! #SaaS https://t.co/ZH86WwAtyc — Hiten Shah (@hnshah) March 20, 2017

Many user recording tools don’t actually take a screencast of what the user sees. So they don’t show what users actually do, and you wind up fixing problems that don’t exist. Crazy Egg Recordings show exactly what users did and you see what they see.